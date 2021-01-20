Axis Security Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

Application Access Cloud is Transforming Enterprise Access for IT Teams, Employees, and Third Parties

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access, today announced its selection as a Distinguished Vendor in the Q1 2021 Security Quarterly by leading market research and advisory firm TAG Cyber .

The 2021 Security Quarterly is part of a series from TAG Cyber that has been published each year since 2016. The publication offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem. Axis Security is part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cyber security research and information. TAG Cyber annual tracks about 2,000 commercial vendors, with approximately one in forty named Distinguished Vendor. Each Distinguished Vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber analyst team and agrees to support and promote the publication for free, available today for download .

"We are grateful for this recognition from the team at TAG Cyber. In less than one year since Axis exited stealth, our team has made a real impact for customers and exceeded our own goals for platform development, despite the obvious challenges we faced as individuals and as a business," said Dor Knafo, Axis Security co-founder and CEO.

Axis Application Access Cloud

The Axis Application Access Cloud platform enforces continuous, adaptive security controls over all access to sensitive corporate applications and resources, delivering zero-trust security through a secure access service edge (SASE) solution.

Application Isolation Technology keeps users off the corporate network, and applications isolated from both the internal network and the internet, greatly reducing the attack surface and virtually eliminating the risk of horizontal attacks. As a SaaS solution it scales elastically with demand and integrates with existing security systems to inform granular adaptive policies and automated management. In addition, with its continuous monitoring of every user and every request, Axis provides a level of insight and analytics on user behavior and activity not available in traditional access solutions.

The simplicity of the Application Access Cloud makes it an ideal solution to replace multiple disparate and complicated secure access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and inline cloud access security broker (CASB) services using a single Zero Trust cloud platform.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a market research and advisory firm disrupting the pay-to-play, one-size-fits all traditional analyst engagement mode. TAG Cyber delivers unfiltered and unbiased cyber security research, advisory, and consulting services to Fortune 100 enterprises, government agencies, and security vendors.

About Axis Security

Axis Security simply and securely connects users anywhere on any device, to any application through one simple centrally managed service. The Application Access Cloud is an ideal solution to replace multiple disparate and complicated secure access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and inline cloud access security broker (CASB) services using a single Zero Trust cloud platform. With Axis, users never touch the network, or the application, and every request is validated, authenticated, and based on that individual's policy settings - representing the future of enterprise access. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, the privately-held company is backed by Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Axis Security

For further information: Janet Brumfield, Guyer Group for Axis Security, 614.582.9636, [email protected], https://axissecurity.com

Related Links

https://axissecurity.com

