Axis Launches DriveAxis.ca an E-Commerce Platform Transforming the Way Customers Purchase and Finance Used Cars from Home

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") (TSXV: AXIS), a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles, announced today the launch of DriveAxis.ca, a Direct-To-Consumer portal enabling customers to purchase and finance their vehicles without leaving home.

DriveAxis.ca is a fully digital e-commerce solution transforming the used car buying experience. Customers have access to thousands of vehicles, can get instantly approved for financing and have their vehicle delivered, all without leaving their home.

Through its ever growing, coast-to-coast network of over 1,500 dealer partners, DriveAxis.ca can offer unparalleled inventory of vehicles at guaranteed best prices. The digital customer journey enables the user to choose the vehicle, financing terms and aftermarket products they prefer, anytime and from anywhere. The vehicle is subject to a thorough safety inspection, after which it is conveniently delivered to the customer. If the customer is not completely satisfied with the vehicle, DriveAxis.ca provides the customer with complete peace of mind through a 7 day/500km return or exchange guarantee.

For Dealer Partners, DriveAxis.ca offers an additional, complimentary sales channel. Dealers list their inventory for free, pay no client acquisition cost and no sales commissions. DriveAxis.ca informs the dealer once one of their vehicles is sold and arranges a pick-up at a convenient time. Dealers get paid full retail price for the vehicles.

As successfully demonstrated in the US used vehicle market, digital retail is the next step in the evolution of the car buying. DriveAxis.ca brings the same values to Canada, it streamlines the car buying and financing experience while offering clients choice, transparency and convenience: The Online Way to Buy a Used CarTM.

Axis is a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through our direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, customers can choose their next used vehicle, arrange financing and get the car delivered to their home. Through its indirect loan origination channels, Axis continues to provide alternative used vehicle financing options to roughly 30% of Canadians (Source: Equifax) that have credit scores in the non-prime range. All Axis auto loans report to Equifax, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.axisfinancegroup.com/investors-press-releases/.

