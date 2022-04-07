Axis Auto Finance Inc. Opens the Market

Axis is a fintech lender changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through its direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, users can choose their next used vehicle, customize financing terms and get the car delivered – from the comfort of their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partners.

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

