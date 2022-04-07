Axis Auto Finance Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Todd Hudson and Ilja Troitschanski of Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") (TSX: AXIS) and their team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates Axis Auto Finance Inc. on its graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AXIS)
Axis is a fintech lender changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through its direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, users can choose their next used vehicle, customize financing terms and get the car delivered – from the comfort of their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partners.

