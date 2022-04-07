Axis Auto Finance Inc. Opens the Market
Apr 07, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Todd Hudson and Ilja Troitschanski of Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") (TSX: AXIS) and their team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Axis is a fintech lender changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through its direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, users can choose their next used vehicle, customize financing terms and get the car delivered – from the comfort of their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partners.
