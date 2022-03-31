Axis Appoints Jim Nikopoulos to the Board

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") (TSXV: AXIS), a financial technology company changing the way Canadians purchase and finance used vehicles, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Nikopoulos to the Board of Directors. Mr. Nikopoulos will replace Gerry Thom who has retired from the Board.

Mr. Nikopoulos is an entrepreneur and business executive focused on the finance, technology, consumer and healthcare sectors. Jim is the Founder and CEO of MJ Holdings Corp., an investment company that has made numerous investments in early-stage companies across various industries. He was the Founder & CEO of Core Data Centers Inc., a data center and connectivity services company, prior to a sales exit transaction.

Mr. Nikopoulos was previously the President of ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN), a leading provider of prime consumer credit portfolios to more than 100 US financial institutions. Jim co-led the transformation of ECN from a tradition finance company to an asset manager with over $31 billion assets.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors. His Canadian capital markets and director experience make him an excellent addition to our Board," said Todd Hudson, CEO of Axis. "This is an exciting time in our Company's development as we enter the next stage of growth driven by technology innovation. With Gerry Thom retiring, we wanted to bolster the strategy, corporate finance, M&A, governance and compliance experience on our Board, and Jim brings all these skills to Axis," he added.

Jim currently serves as Vice-Chair of Triad Financial Services Inc., the longest-standing manufactured housing finance company in the U.S., and as Vice-Chair of 3MotionAI, a smart health technology company focused on maximizing human performance and reducing injury risk at work and play.

Mr. Nikopoulos also holds positions on several charitable boards, including the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. He earned an Honours BA degree from the University of Toronto and a Law (JD) degree from Osgoode Hall Law School. In 2014, he was named one of Canada's Top 40 under 40 Lawyers by Lexpert.

Gerry Thom retirement

Mr. Thom has retired from the Board after serving as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee for 4 years. "We want to thank Gerry for his contributions through the ramp-up of our business and wish him all the best in well-deserved retirement," commented Todd Hudson.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a fintech lender changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through its direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, users can choose their next used vehicle, customize financing terms and get the car delivered – from the comfort of their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partners. For our borrowers, an Axis auto loan is an effective steppingstone to credit recovery, with over 70% seeing a significant score improvement in the first 12 months. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.axisfinancegroup.com/investors-press-releases/.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Axis Auto Finance Inc.

For further information: Axis Auto Finance Inc.: Todd Hudson, CEO, (416) 633-5626, [email protected]