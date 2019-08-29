Axion Ventures Engages Gateway Investor Relations and Presenting at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion", or the "Company") (TSXv: AXV) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Gateway Investor Relations ("Gateway") to provide investor relations services to the Company in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Gateway is a U.S.-based financial communications firm focused on public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. The firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, investor outreach and is also extensively experienced in helping Canadian companies access and navigate the U.S. capital markets.

"As Axion continues to build a comprehensive video game portfolio across multiple platforms for a global audience, we believe that the time is appropriate to expand the awareness of our Company to the international community," stated Todd Bonner, CEO of Axion. "Gateway has a positive track record of assisting emergent growth companies like Axion to enhance shareholder value by refining our corporate message, expanding our investor base, and enacting best practices to our investor communications program."

Gateway will work closely with Axion to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign. Activities will include delivering effective messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory, and introductions to analysts, institutional investors and other key influencers. Gateway will also assist in scheduling road shows and financial conferences for Axion's management on a regular basis.

Under the terms of engagement, Gateway has been retained for a six month period at US$5,000 per month, and the term may be extended on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Gateway will be reimbursed for pre-approved expenses associated with the services to be provided.

The Company and Gateway act at arm's length and Gateway has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Gateway is for services only.

Gateway Conference

Further, Axion has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Axion is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at https://www.gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business, financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gatewayir.com/conference. To receive updates and highlights from #GatewayIRConference, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Gateway

Gateway is a comprehensive financial communications firm specializing in small-cap companies. The firm aims to deliver superior performance in corporate messaging and positioning, capital markets advisory, investor awareness and capital formation. Founded in 1999, Gateway executives have extensive experience in finance and investments, and represent public and private companies in a wide range of industries, including video gaming, technology, digital media, consumer/internet retail, healthcare/life sciences, financial services and business services. For more information about Gateway, please visit www.gatewayir.com.

About Axion

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., a video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand and cofounded with True Corporation. Axion Ventures also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

SOURCE Axion Ventures Inc.

For further information: Axion Ventures Inc., Matthew Sroka, VP Capital Markets, Tel 1-604-219-2140; Investor Relations: Gateway Investor Relations, Sean McGowan, Cody Slach, Tel 1-949-574-3860, AXV@gatewayir.com

