Axion Reports Press Tour for Invictus with Apple and Announces Inagural Esports Tournament in Thailand

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV; OTCQX: AXNVF) is pleased to announce that its True Axion Interactive ("TAI") joint venture released mobile video game, INVICTUS: Lost Soul ("Invictus"), was highlighted at a recent press day hosted by Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) in Singapore. The press day included over 40 video game media outlets in attendance from Southeast Asia and is a part of Apple's on-going promotion of their recently announced "Apple Arcade", a subscription based mobile game service, which is expected to launch this fall. Please see page 2 below for a list of recent media surrounding the Apple press event.

Invictus was one of three video games that Apple highlighted based on the game's innovative game mechanics and high-quality graphics.

"We are proud to have been invited into Apple's mobile game ecosystem as a highlighted developer in Southeast Asia," stated Todd Bonner, Chairman and CEO of Axion. "Being recognized by a mobile game leader and given access to their marketing capability will help define Invictus as a must-play game on the App Store and further expand the game's reach in Southeast Asia and beyond."

"Invictus is the first game developed with Axion Ventures through our TAI joint venture and we are pleased with the auspicious test results of Invictus. This example will encourage Thais to acquire the skills necessary to enter this lucrative and growing industry. We are committed to building SE Asia's first AAA video game studio together with Axion and catalyzing Thailand's ascension to the most significant video game development center in Asia," said Birathon Kasemsri, Chief Content & Media Officer & Executive Assistant to Chairman of The Executive Committee at True Corporation.

Invictus: Lost Soul Esports Tournament

TAI is also pleased to announce an inaugural Esports tournament (the "Tournament") showcasing Invictus played by up to 5000 players in Thailand. The Tournament is expected to commence in late July and be divided into the following phases:

Pre-Season | 256 Players | August 2019

A warm-up phase to test the streaming and gameplay systems which will not be broadcasted

A knock-out tournament where 1v1 gameplay footage will be submitted by the winners to the Tournament organizers

Prize Pool: THB 110,000 (approximately US$3,500 )

Season 1 | 1,024 Players | August – September 2019

At the end of each day, three to five 1v1 matches will be selected to be broadcasted online

A knock-out qualifier's tournament where the top 32 players will advance to the Season 1 Finals

Prize Pool: THB 320,000 (approximately US$10,200 )

Pro League | 1,024 Players | September – October 2019

Players compete in knock-out qualifier matches, after which the top 32 players will advance to a round-robin finals tournament where each player plays every other player

Each 1v1 match earns the winner 1 point

At 6pm local time, 5 of the best matches from the day will be broadcasted online

local time, 5 of the best matches from the day will be broadcasted online Prize Pool: THB 320,000 (approximately US$10,200 )

INVICTUS Thailand Championship | 2,048 Players | October 2019

Players compete in knock-out qualifier matches, and the top 32 players will advance to the finals

The finals will feature offline knock-out matches held in late October

Prize Pool: THB 1,000,000 (approximately US$32,000 )

More About Invictus

Invictus is the first AAA-quality, Esports-focused mobile game created in Thailand and developed by TAI. During its opening weekend, Invictus ranked No. 1 under both the "Action Games" and "Card Games" categories, and ranked No. 3 overall under the "Free Games" category on the App Store in Thailand. For Google Play, Invictus ranked No. 8 under the "Free Games" category.

Apple Press Event Links (links will take you to third party websites):

Singapore

ONE Esports – How Apple is getting ready to go even bigger on games

https://www.oneesports.gg/games/how-apple-is-getting-ready-to-go-even-bigger-on-games/

GameAxis – Apple's games curation is helping SEA developers with visibility

https://www.gameaxis.com/feature/apple-games-curation-is-helping-sea-developers-with-visibility/

Mango Zero – 8 reasons why gamers like you will love the iPhone

https://www.mangozero.com/8-reasons-gamers-love-iphone/?fbclid=IwAR3kSVI7H8nmlQjpMajsZ1O7jjMuW1-pbOu0g-8GaYGUVH9lrfjDB_sAbOs

Thailand

FlashFly - Why iPhone is the best gaming device

https://www.flashfly.net/wp/252834

Vantage - Apple as a gaming platform

https://vantage.in.th/2019/05/apple-as-a-gaming-platform/

Malaysia

eGG Network - App Store gaming facts you might not know

http://www.egg.network/news/app-store-gaming-facts-you-might-not-know

About Axion

Axion is a video game company with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation.

www.axionventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Axion's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the launch of Apple Arcade; and Tournament dates and other details. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Axion. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: general economic and business conditions; and changes in international regulatory regimes. Axion cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Axion is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Axion Ventures Inc.

For further information: Axion Ventures Inc., John Todd Bonner, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 219-2140; Matthew Sroka, VP Corporate Development, (604) 219-2140

Related Links

http://axionventures.com

