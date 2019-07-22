Axion Announces the Joint Development of a New Video Game With an Industry Leader

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV; OTCQX: AXNVF) announces entry into a binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with a leading video game developer ("Partner") to begin the joint development of a new video game (the "Game") expected for global distribution on multiple platforms. Under the MOU, Axion and the Partner have agreed to complete a prototype of the game as an initial milestone with other milestones and joint venture terms to be formalized in a long form co-development/joint venture agreement in due course.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of the Game and as outlined in the MOU, both parties have agreed to protect the confidential nature of the project until a later date. The Game's expected launch date is late 2020 to a global audience and will be available to play on major consoles and PC.

Axion is expected to deliver a playable demo to their Partner in Q4 2019 at which point more details may be announced to shareholders.

Rising Fire

The official 'Season 1' of Axion's flagship video game, Rising Fire, is currently in the process of dissemination through Tencent's WeGame network and the Company expects to update shareholders with both the 14 and 30 day retention rates by mid-September 2019. Rising Fire is in the process of Stage 2 distribution to an audience of 15 million gamers on WeGame and the Company is excited to see the results of 'Season 1'. Please see Axion's news release from June 10th, 2019 for more details.

Axion is a video game company with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation.

