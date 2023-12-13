Axiom Innovations Welcomes Dong Lee as CEO, Effective February 2024

Joe Fakhri to Continue as President, Axiom Expands Leadership Team

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Axiom Innovations, a leading force in the fintech sector, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dong Lee as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2024. In a strategic move, Joe Fakhri will maintain his role as President, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership that capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of both executives.

Effective February 2024 (CNW Group/Axiom Innovations)

Dong Lee brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having served as the Chief Operating Officer of Dominion Lending Centres Group of Companies since February 2019. Prior to this, he held the position of President at Mortgage Architects Inc. from July 2016 to February 2019. His contributions to the industry extend to his role as Director & Executive Chair at Mortgage Professionals Canada. Dong retired from the Board in 2022 after 5 years.

"I'm proud of the team and the accomplishments of Axiom Innovations to date," said Dong Lee. "I'm excited to provide strategic direction, but I'm also ready to roll up my sleeves and do what's needed to grow the company. It's about continuing to help solve complex business problems through innovation and technology - Scarlett is but an elegant example of that. It's exciting to be at the helm of one of Canada's largest independent POS platforms and an industry-leading payroll provider."

Joe Fakhri, who has played a pivotal role in Axiom's success, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership. "I first met and started to work with Dong back in 2008, and then our relationship progressed from colleagues to client and finally full circle back to colleagues and now partners. Under Dong's leadership, we look forward to pushing the envelope on innovation and ensuring our Scarlett platform is in the hands of all its target audience. Dong's experience and great broker and lender relationships are key to Axiom's future growth."

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Axiom Innovations, positioning the company to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation. The combination of Dong Lee's leadership and Joe Fakhri's vision sets the stage for an exciting chapter in Axiom's journey.

About Axiom Innovations:

Axiom Innovations Inc. is a prominent player in the fintech sector, recognized for its commitment to innovation and excellence. Established with a vision to address complex business problems through cutting- edge technology. Through its Scarlett Network production, Axiom has evolved into one of Canada's largest independent Point of Sale (POS) platform providers and an industry-leading payroll solution provider. For more information, please visit www.axiominnovations.com.

