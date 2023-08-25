AXIOM CAPITAL ADVISORS COMPLETES PRIVATE SALES OF SHARES

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Axiom Capital Advisors Inc. ("ACA" or the "Corporation") (CSE: ACA) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 18, 2023, Axiom Advisors Inc. ("AAI"), the majority shareholder of ACA, has completed the private sale 5,000,000 Class A common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Corporation (representing approximately 77.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). In addition, four other shareholders of the Corporation, holding a total of 800,000 Common Shares (12.36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) have also completed the private sale of said Common Shares. The Company has 6,472,100 issued and outstanding Common Shares and the Common Shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Corporation does not expect that the Transactions constitute a "change of business" or "fundamental change", as such terms are defined in the CSE policies.

