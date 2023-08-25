AXIOM CAPITAL ADVISORS ANNOUNCES CEO AND DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Axiom Capital Advisors Inc. ("ACA" or the "Corporation") (CSE: ACA) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Eric Entz as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Robert Birmingham as an independent director of the Corporation.

Mr. Eric Entz is a business strategy professional with over a decade of experience in helping develop and grow startup companies. Specializing in new market analysis/assessment and revenue differentiation strategies. Since 2019 his work has been predominantly on companies that are focused on ESG endeavors and emerging commodities markets. Over that time, Mr. Entz has helped develop Climate Contribution strategies, developed partnerships with some of the world's leading energy companies, helped build generative AI tools, and built sustainability strategies and roadmaps for both public and private companies.

Mr. Robert Birmingham has over 15 years of public markets experience, with a focus on corporate development, go-public transactions and capital raising. Mr. Birmingham is currently CEO and President of Brigadier Gold Ltd., Director of BIGG Digital Assets, and holds multiple other board seats. Mr. Birmingham is the President of investor relations company Benaterra Communications Inc. and has been on the board of numerous TSXV, CSE and NEO listed Companies. Mr. Birmingham holds a BBA from Capilano University.

Furthermore, the Corporation announced that Mr. Dwight Martin has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Mr. Paul Shelley and Mr. Doug McCartney have both resigned as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Martin, Mr. Shelley and Mr. McCartney for their service to date and wishes them the best of luck with their future endeavors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Executive Officer Eric Entz

Head Office 1626 Westmount Road NW, Calgary, Alberta T2N 3M1

Telephone +1 (604) 851 2662

Website www.axiomadvisors.ca

Email [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forwardlooking information. When used in this news release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the future plans of the Company and business plans, objectives and strategy.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forwardlooking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Axiom Capital Advisors Inc.