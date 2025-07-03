AxFlow Group Acquires Jadler Industries to Accelerate Growth in Canada

CALGARY, AB and STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Jadler Industries (Jadler), a leading Canadian provider of high-performance fluid handling systems and services, today announced its acquisition by AxFlow, the fluid handling solutions division of Axel Johnson International. This strategic partnership positions Jadler to leverage AxFlow's global reach and operational excellence, enhancing service capabilities for customers across Canada.

Jadler is a distributor of process equipment and instrumentation for food and beverage, general industry, municipal water and wastewater, agriculture, mining, and oil and gas applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Jadler has built its reputation on technical expertise and a broad product portfolio, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers and process instrumentation. Jadler represents high-quality brands from manufacturers such as SPX Flow (Waukesha, APV and Gerstenberg Schroder), Seametrics, Sierra Instruments, Flowline, Blue White, and Dwyer Instruments. In addition to supply, Jadler offers turnkey fabrication and installation services, designing and building custom skids and piping systems and providing on-site commissioning, to ensure every solution is seamlessly integrated and optimized for reliable performance.

"This partnership brings new opportunities for our team and customers, enhancing product availability, service delivery and support across Canada," said Brad Smith, President and Partner of Jadler Industries.

"Jadler's deep expertise in hygienic and industrial applications makes them an ideal partner for AxFlow's North American ambitions," added Ole Weiner, CEO of AxFlow Group. "Together, we will deliver best-in-class solutions and drive long-term value for our customers."

Key Benefits of the Acquisition Include:

Enhanced Product Breadth & Distribution: Combines Jadler's turnkey capabilities with AxFlow's global supply chain, sales, engineering and IT platforms.

Combines Jadler's turnkey capabilities with AxFlow's global supply chain, sales, engineering and IT platforms. Expanded Product Access: Broadens Jadler's representation of high-quality manufacturers.

Broadens Jadler's representation of high-quality manufacturers. Strengthened Market Focus: Deepens support in core Canadian segments and opens access to AxFlow's network in 30 markets, 1,700 employees and EUR 504 million annual revenue.

Notes for Editors:

About Jadler Industries

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Jadler Industries delivers comprehensive fluid handling solutions, including system integration, project management, spare parts and remote monitoring, to industrial customers across Canada. www.jadler.ca

About AxFlow Group

AxFlow is the fluid handling solutions division of Axel Johnson International. Active in 30 markets with approximately 1,700 employees and EUR 504 million in annual turnover, AxFlow specializes in the marketing, distribution and sales engineering of high-quality pumps, valves, heat exchangers and associated instrumentation. www.axflow.com

