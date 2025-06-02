AXA XL targets Canadian middle market with new insurance offering

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- AXA XL is expanding insurance offerings in Canada with the official launch of its Canada Middle Market business.

The announcement follows AXA XL's appointment in September 2024 of Arti Rawal as Chief Underwriting Officer – Middle Market, Canada. Ms. Rawal is charged with building the Middle Market team and developing products to support the business expansion in Canada.

"We're open for business," Ms. Rawal declared. "We're excited to start working with new clients and brokers, because we know that they have a lot to gain from the multiline insurance coverage provided by our experienced underwriters and backed by AXA XL's financial strength, suite of products and risk management capabilities."

AXA XL will be offering multiline coverages for middle market clients in Canada, which include property, general liability, umbrella and commercial auto. AXA XL will initially work with a limited number of brokers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario with plans to expand to additional broker partners in the future.

James Lee, Chief Agent and Head of Client & Distribution, said AXA XL's expansion into the Canadian middle market aligns with the company's desire to be a true risk management partner and provide value beyond the insurance policy. "Risk is growing more complex for all size businesses," Mr. Lee said. "By tailoring our insurance products and services to the middle market, we can help clients that might otherwise not have the resources to better face into risk."

