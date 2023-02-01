AXA XL appoints Patrick Lee as Chief Financial Officer for Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- AXA XL has appointed Patrick Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Canada. Based in Toronto, Mr. Lee joins Canada's executive leadership team effective February 1st, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Country Manager Renato Rodrigues said: "It is great see one of our own team members step into this position. Patrick is a great new addition to our leadership team here in Canada and will bring tried-and-true management to our finance team."

Mr. Lee joined AXA XL Canada's finance management team as Finance Manager in 2018. In 2021 he was promoted to Senior Finance Manager and now takes on the CFO role from Ryan Ho. Before joining the company, Mr. Lee served in several assurance roles at PwC Bermuda. He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo where he obtained a Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management and a Master of Accounting.

