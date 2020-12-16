AXA XL appoints new Country Manager in Canada

Commenting on the leadership transition, Joe Tocco, CEO Americas said: "First and foremost I want to express gratitude to Glen for stepping up to lead the team while the search for the new leader took place these past few months. His commitment to our team has been essential to business continuity and overall success of our operations in Canada."

Mr. Rodrigues takes on this new role following seven years of serving as Country Manager for AXA XL Brazil and most recently, as the company's regional leader for insurance in Latin America. Once COVID-19 travel restrictions allow, Mr. Rodrigues and his family will relocate from Sao Paulo to Toronto where he will be based whilst overseeing the company's three other regional offices in Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.

"We are delighted to see Renato pivot towards a new market of great appetite for AXA XL. He has extensive experience leading international commercial insurance across the Americas. He is a fantastic team leader and brings a wealth of knowledge in commercial P&C insurance and overall business strategy which will support our growth objectives in Canada," stated Mr. Tocco.

"I am excited to move to Canada to take on this new challenge and support our fantastic team of talented experts there. Together we will continue to build our business focusing on providing outstanding service to our partners, clients and brokers," said Mr. Rodrigues.

AXA XL provides traditional and innovative insurance solutions as well as risk management products and services for mid-sized to large multinational companies across Canada and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL[1]

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com



1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386569/AXA_CWB.jpg

SOURCE AXA XL

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS: Brenna Ruiz-Gordon: Communications Director, Americas, +1 646-673-0923, [email protected], https://axaxl.com

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

