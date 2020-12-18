AXA XL appoints Alex Barker to lead Aviation insurance business in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- AXA XL has appointed Alex Barker to lead its aviation insurance business in Canada. Mr. Barker will report to Eric Donofrio, Chief Underwriting Officer, Aerospace, Americas and to Renato Rodrigues, Country Manager, Canada.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Donofrio said, "Alex brings exceptional technical knowledge and experience to our regional and local teams, we are thrilled to welcome him back to AXA XL and are confident that under his leadership our team will continue its tenure as market leaders in Canada."

Mr. Barker joins AXA XL from Marsh and MacLennan where he served as Senior Vice President of the Aviation Business. He has previously worked at AXA XL, as a Senior Underwriter for the largest Lloyd's syndicate and leading one of the top three global aviation portfolios. Mr. Barker is a certified General Insurance Agent and an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute. He holds a Master's degree from Manchester University, England.

AXA XL offers a comprehensive suite of Aviation insurance options. Coverage extends from traditional and specialized companies from component manufacturers to airport operators and individual clients.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS: Brenna Ruiz-Gordon, Communications Director, North America, +1 646-673-0923, [email protected], https://www.axaxl.com

Related Links

https://www.axaxl.com

