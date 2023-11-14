AWHL Launches Inescapable House Campaign to Shed Light on Realities of Domestic Violence

Assaulted Women's Helpline Calls Attention to the Difficulties Escaping Abusive Environments

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the rapidly growing number of domestic violence instances in Ontario, the Assaulted Women's Helpline (AWHL) created an Inescapable House - that is, a house with no escape - for unsuspecting guests. The campaign, created by G&G Advertising is meant to draw awareness to how difficult escaping an abusive situation can be and demonstrate the impact of what it's like to feel trapped and like there is no other option but to stay in an unhealthy environment.

The Inescapable House appears as a beautiful home on a quiet city street. For unsuspecting guests who thought they were visiting a real estate open house, what started out as a normal home environment increasingly became more frightening as it became clear there was no way out. No access to windows, stairs or even a way out of the front door from which they entered. Their reactions were all captured on this video , which launches today as part of a larger awareness-driving initiative across Ontario.

"The question of 'why doesn't she just leave?' is quite common, said Alanna Nathanson, Co-CEO & CCO, G&G Advertising. "Having a real grasp on what these women experience is difficult for anyone who hasn't been through it themselves. We created the Inescapable House to evoke a sense of empathy by bringing that feeling of being trapped to life."

Intimate partner and gender-based violence continue to grow at an alarming rate. So much so that there have been recent calls from local governments to declare it an epidemic. A recent report from the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH) shows that in Ontario alone, 19 different communities have had to endure the impact of a femicide. From small towns to Ontario's largest city, femicides have occurred in most areas of the province.1

"Recent data shows that the number of instances of intimate partner violence are on the rise in Ontario with so many impacted communities across the province" said Huong Pham, Executive Director, AWHL. "Many women feel there's no way to escape abusive environments and as though their only option is to stay put. The reality is that without help, there is no easy way out of abusive situations. The AWHL is here to provide that help with free, 24/7, confidential service that can address specific needs in a safe and secure way."

The Inescapable House is a new iteration of The House with No Escape campaign from 2021 to drive awareness around domestic abuse and the AWHL. This year's campaign developed by G&G advertising begins today and will be supported with paid media by PUSH.

About the Assaulted Women's Helpline (AWHL)

The Assaulted Women's Helpline provides a safe space, free of judgement anytime, day or night, to support, listen and guide women who have experienced any type of abuse anywhere in Ontario. The AWHL is a free, 24/7, confidential resource that provides anonymous crisis counselling, emotional support, information and referrals via telephone in up to 200+ languages from a feminist perspective. Reach out at awhl.org or via phone at 1-866-863-0511.

