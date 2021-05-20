AWH Launches Its 6,000 Sq. Ft. Flagship New Jersey Medical-Use Cannabis Dispensary in Rochelle Park

AWH's second Ascend dispensary in the state offers Rochelle Park and Northern New Jersey access to an elevated patient journey

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U), has announced the opening of its Rochelle Park, New Jersey medical-use dispensary. The opening marks AWH's second Ascend location in the state and the first dispensary to operate in Rochelle Park.

Located at 174 Route-17 N , the dispensary will benefit from its position along one of the most highly-trafficked corridors in the country, seeing over 100,000 vehicles per day on average. It is the first cannabis dispensary to open in Rochelle Park, offering patients access to a wide selection of high-quality products across flower, pre-rolls, vapes, ingestibles and topicals.

The dispensary will employ 65 staff and immediately begin accepting new patients. The store is designed to accommodate high throughput, providing multiple customer touchpoints and offering patients express service through its streamlined online ordering and in-store pickup.

"We are thrilled to open Ascend Rochelle Park and remain committed to meeting patients' needs through an elevated patient journey," said Chris Melillo, Chief Revenue Officer of AWH. "Built to complete the customer purchase process quickly and at scale, our new location will help meet the rising demand for affordable, safe medical cannabis products in New Jersey. We are grateful for the support of Deputy Mayor Gail Artola and Rochelle Park residents in the opening of our dispensary."

There are currently 13 medical-use dispensaries in New Jersey serving the state's more than 100,000 registered medical marijuana patients. Ascend Rochelle Park dispensary is a key addition to New Jersey that will increase supply of medical cannabis products to better meet patients' needs.

AWH has proudly partnered with the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform, as part of its social equity and corporate responsibility initiative. AWH has matched the $125,000 total raised in customer donations ahead of the July 2021 goal.

About AWH:

AWH (CSE:AAWH.U) is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. Bettering your life with cannabis. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Media & Investor Contact: MATTIO Communications, [email protected]