AWH Appoints Robin Debiase as the Company's First Chief People Officer

Debiase Joins AWH Executive Leadership to Drive People, Culture, and Purpose Strategy

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, is proud to introduce Robin Debiase as its first Chief People Officer. As leader of AWH's People team, Ms. Debiase spearheads HR strategies and is developing a high-performing, community-focused team in line with the Company's mission and strategic direction. Ms. Debiase joined AWH on March 29, 2021.

Ms. Debiase is a seasoned human resources executive with over 24 years of multinational leadership experience. Most recently, she was Vice President of HR at WW (formerly Weight Watchers), responsible for managing over 12,000 employees throughout North America and Brazil. Her professional emphasis on culture transformation and organizational effectiveness will be a driving force in AWH's growth. She will be responsible for creating community-first strategies that attract, develop and support talent. Ms. Debiase will oversee the company's talent acquisition and development program, diversity and inclusion initiatives and human capital strategy.

"Robin has a proven track record of aligning human resource strategy with business goals for organizations in various stages of growth and transformation," said Abner Kurtin, Founder and CEO of AWH. "It's crucial to have a strong HR leader guiding our team members and field associates as we continue to scale and open new retail locations. I'm confident in Robin's abilities to reinforce and further develop the inclusive, engaged and productive culture we've built for our valued employees at AWH."

"As AWH's first Chief People Officer, I have the unique opportunity to build the company's comprehensive HR strategy and assemble a robust and inclusive team," said Debiase. "I have an unwavering passion for the cannabis industry and look forward to working with leadership and the many teams throughout AWH to ensure we continue to foster a purpose-driven environment that supports professional growth and embodies company values."

In addition to her experience at WW, Ms. Debiase was Senior Vice President of HR at Delta Galil Industries, a global manufacturer and marketer of private label apparel products and owner of world-renowned brands such as 7 For All Mankind, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, Wilson and Calvin Klein. Earlier in her career, Debiase held executive leadership positions at various brands including Hanesbrands, Inc., Walgreens and Circuit City. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Human Relations from St. Joseph's College as well as an MBA with a concentration in International Business from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing curated selection of products with effect-based categorization. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

