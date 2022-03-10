Awarded 5 times at the Craft Spirits Berlin Awards 2022 - UBALD DISTILLERY AWARDED INTERNATIONALLY

5 TIMES AWARDED! No less than five awards were handed to Ubald Distillery during the award ceremony that took place on March 4th in Berlin. First, the grand prize winner, Route 363 Potato Vodka , won the gold medal in its category, as well as the prestigious Best in Class award, given to the best product within a single spirit category. The unusual potato fine vodka is the signature product of the Ubald Distillery , the tuber being at the core of this round and silky vodka's creation process, with supple and sweet aromas hinting of vanilla. No wonder this refined and subtle product appealed to the jury!

The Vallée Herbacé and Zesté Gins came in second in their respective categories, and Route 363 Rye Vodka took the silver medal.

The master distillers, artists, entrepreneurs and founders of the Ubald Distillery are obviously bursting with pride, and rightfully so! "Our goal has been clear from the beginning: to distill the best vodka in the world from our own estate's crops, for the sake of the circular economy. These honors drive us forward, motivating us to continue our quest for perfection," says master distiller Pascale Vaillancourt.

THE UBALD COMMITMENT

Ubald is dedicated to providing nothing less than the best in every sip. For each of its spirits, Ubald is committed to purity and consistency, enhancing the unique character of the grown and harvested raw ingredients. True spirit enthusiasts and lovers of the land, the members of the Ubald team wish to share the best of what their fields have to offer, in a local and sustainable way.

Master distillers as well as artists and creators, Ubald's four founders are constantly inspired and driven by a desire to take their skills to the next level. Their spirits, especially their vodka, are a pledge of excellence, particularly through the value of their raw materials, their craftsmanship, the quality of their equipment, and their close eye on quality control.

THE UBALD ESTATE OR THE IMPORTANCE OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY

The Ubald Distillery is by implication the Ubald estate. From beginning to end, everything is created in-house. More than a production plant, it's a terroir yielding ingredients that honor the richness of the land. Ubald has both feet deeply rooted in the earth. It's with a concern for circular economy that the founders, both experienced farmers and spirit enthusiasts, chose to work with such local products as the potato, a versatile vegetable that grows at the Ubald estate, in the very heart of route 363 in Saint-Ubalde!

