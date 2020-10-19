Award-Winning Whisky Distillery Forty Creek Welcomes Two Limited Releases: Three Grain and Resolve

Three Grain Whisky To celebrate their debut whisky's 20 th anniversary, Forty Creek is launching a commemorative edition of the original Three Grain whisky. Originally launched in 2000, along with small lots released throughout the years, this final iteration will be available exclusively in the distillery's home province of Ontario.

"Three Grain has been a fan favourite since its first launch. We were constantly fielding questions about its availability, so we're fortunate to share this release with our fans – especially since it's our final batch," says David Allard, Vice-President of Marketing at Campari Group. "We've put a lot of heart into this release and hope Forty Creek fans will find love at first sip."

Starting off sweet then drying quickly, the medium weight spirit boasts grassy and forward notes along with a masterful marriage of green and white pepper, almonds, and nutmeg. With only 9,200 bottles produced – representing the first year of whisky stocks in 1992 – this full flavoured, grainy, and nutty bouquet will bring aficionados back to their first glass of Three Grain.

Forty Creek Resolve

Forty Creek's highly anticipated 14th annual limited release, Resolve, is the grand finale in the trilogy of specialty wood treatment whiskies from Master Blender Bill Ashburn. Using a foundation of barrel aged corn, barley and rye whiskies – further aged with a high-spice stave – this limited-edition whisky celebrates the Forty Creek family's dedication to excellence in creating, producing and distributing one of Canada's top whiskies. Only 6,500 bottles of Resolve have been produced.

"Experimenting with wood aging has expanded our capabilities and allowed us to share a unique whisky trilogy, each with its own extraordinary taste palate", says Ashburn, who was recently awarded the title of "Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year" from the New York International Spirits Competition.

"Resolve remains faithful to Forty Creek's history, a common thread throughout our whisky portfolio. Starting small in 1992 to being one of Canada's top whisky brands today, our team's unshakeable commitment to the whisky-making craft is our primary tenet. With the many challenges and changes we've seen in 2020, that's more evident than ever before."

The Resolve journey starts with a whisper of butterscotch and ends with an interwoven flavour mix, reminiscent of a long-matured Christmas cake. With cereal and a pulling bitterness that balances the barley sugar sweetness of candied fruit, the medium-bodied, long peppery finish whisky pairs well with fine cheeses and chocolate. The elevated spice profile is rounded out with a drop of vintage Villard Noir Port that closes out the wood treated, port finished whisky trilogy.

Forty Creek fans can discover these exclusive new whiskies as of now, available until supplies last.

Three Grain availability: $59.95 CAD ( Ontario -exclusive)

CAD ( -exclusive) Resolve availability: $79.95 CAD ( Ontario , British Columbia , Alberta , Manitoba , New Brunswick )

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader, Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Canada serves as owner, importer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Canada continues in the Group's steadfast commitment to building lifestyle brands and people with passion. Its portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila, and Wild Turkey.

http://www.camparigroup.com/. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Forty Creek Whisky

For further information: Media Contact: bicom Communications, Liana Timbol, [email protected], 416.504.1440 ext. 210