Award-winning Wellness Company dosist™ Officially Available in Canada

Since its inception in 2016, dosist has been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, committed to providing natural plant-based cannabis therapies delivered via dose control. dosist's first product to arrive in Canada is its proprietary medical-grade device, the dose pen ™, which addresses specific need states by delivering precise dosages of its six targeted formulations. The first-of-its-kind dose pen uses superior vaporization technology to activate the key cannabis compounds and delivers a precise 2.25 mg dose each and every time, notifying the consumer of a complete dose with a slight vibration.

"Canada's progressive and measured approach to cannabis education and regulation is what made it an obvious choice for our first international expansion," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "At dosist, we are equally dedicated to being a leader in providing education and awareness for Canadian consumers about cannabis-based therapy, and our commitment to safety and quality is unwavering. This expansion further demonstrates our dedication to becoming a leading modern wellness brand by empowering Canadians to naturally take control of their own wellness."

Following the dose pen, the company will continue to introduce innovative dose control products for the Canadian market, including dosist's revolutionary new dose dial™, the first child-resistant, single-dose delivery system which dispenses a 3.7mg dissolvable tablet, and a second-generation dose pen system, both slated to come out later this year.

The proprietary dose pen and its six targeted formulations, including bliss™, rest™, calm™, soothe™, arouse™ and passion™ are now available in Canada at select premium retail partners such as Fire & Flower and Tokyo Smoke, among others. Canadians can learn how to manage some of their most common ailments through immersive educational experiences within these key retailers to better understand the cannabis wellness landscape and learn how to utilize its products in a responsible manner.

"Our clearly defined need states cut through the clutter and confusion of the cannabis space in today's current market," said Lenny Louis, Senior Vice President of dosist Canada. "Our products and formulas are engineered to take the guesswork out of cannabis and create consistent, safe and effective results for our consumers. dosist is founded on a platform of innovation to ensure we stay relevant with our consumers' needs, and we are beyond excited to bring these transformative products to Canada."

About dosist

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and most recently recognized by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, rest™, calm™, soothe™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ and their newly released dose dial™ (dial available in California only) deliver a precise dose each and every time ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.ca and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

