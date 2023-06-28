AWARD WINNING VIBRANT BRAMPTON FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 8TH YEAR, BRINGS BOLLYWOOD GREATS AND OTHER ACCLAIMED SOUNDS

BRAMPTON, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Arts and Culture Initiative of South Asia (ACISA) is bringing one of the largest South Asian festivals in Canada – VIBRANT BRAMPTON – on July 21-22, 2023.

The two day free outdoor festival at Garden Square will kick off with Bollywood Playback singer AAMAN TRIKHA's (Prem Lila, Hookah Bar) Live-in concert supported by several local artists presenting South Asian music and myriad performances.

The finale on July 22 will bring an eclectic mix of programming including high energy performances by Jassi Sidhu, Punjabi Pop Singer (Bend it Like Beckham) and Falak Shabir, Pakistani Punjabi Pop Heartthrob (Soniye).

"This festival roster will present over 100 artists with an amalgamation of culture and diversity and promote local talent with an exciting line up of budding artists," say festival co-founders Arpan Banerjee, Sandeep Prabhakar and Ricky and Bajaj.

The festival also offers free hands-on Bollywood & Salsa dance workshops for families and face-painting, balloons, and community arts projects both days for kids under 12.

In addition to Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities, there will be acts from Canadian artists include Hips Don't Lie, Canada Dhol Tasha, Smoke Wagon Blues Band, Nritya Kala Mandir, Nachdi Jawani Bhangra, R&B United Band, D-Code Dance & Entertainment Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone and her band of indigenous artists.

The festival is presented by TD Bank, Mainstage Sponsor WOW Mobile Boutique and supported by a host of sponsors including Lazeez Shawarma, Downtown Brampton BIA, Canadian Bloor Services. 2023 funders include the City of Brampton, Canadian Heritage, Ontario Trillium Foundation and FACTOR.

ACISA, a non-profit group, hosts the annual Visual Arts of South Asia (V.A.S.A) arts festival- www.vasaartsfestival.ca for visual art lovers, META Arts Fest- www.metaartsfest.ca, a unique modern digital music & media festival catering to the millennial and success stories and the journey of some of our own artists through an online streaming series called My Art My Story – www.myartmystory.ca

Festival Schedule:

July 15 @5pm EST: #Vstar Talent Hunt & Mentorship Program. Live event at Cyril Clark Auditorium (Free tickets to first 100 visitors (https://www.facebook.com/events/809611614120695)

July 21 pm: Watch Aaman Trikha and 50 other artists perform Live @Garden Square Brampton.

July 22 pm: Watch Jassi Sidhu, Falak Shabir and other Canadian artists perform Live @Garden Square Brampton.

Website: www.acisa.ca

YouTube: @vibrantacisa

SOURCE ACISA

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Renu Mehta, Tel: 416-708-2537, [email protected]