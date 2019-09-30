Award-Winning UK-Based Digital Transformation Agency, The BIO Agency, Expands in the Canadian Market

BIO has already helped ScotiaBank revolutionize their digital experience with eHOME, a first-to-market digital mortgage product

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Digital transformation agency and TechM company, The BIO Agency , announced today its rapid expansion in Canada. Industry leader in London, BIO has designed, developed and deployed a unique set of products and tools that accelerate experience led transformation for fortune 500 companies.

"Our global strategy is focused on countries with high growth in innovation and technology across various industries as well as open immigration policies that foster global talent pools. With Toronto being the fastest-growing tech hub in North America - and our already established client base to build from - it was an obvious choice for BIO to expand global operations," said Peter Veash, CEO.

The agency's global executive leadership team is led by Veash who is a visionary and The Most Influential Person in the Digital Industry, as accredited by Econsultancy. The North American flagship, based out of Toronto will be led by Chief Digital Officer, Vikas Datta, a transformation thought-leader with immeasurable experience driving innovation for some of the world's biggest brands including: Scotiabank, CIBC, APL, Loblaw, Guestlogix and Allianz.

"We see a big opportunity to bring BIO's global reputation to the Canadian market, helping local brands in the B2C and B2B spaces connect more meaningfully with their customers by staying ahead of disruptive business through innovation and transformation," said Datta. "Our integrated end-to-end approach is a key differentiator and we're already seeing great results this side of the pond."

Since opening its doors in Toronto, the Canadian team has already collaborated with Scotiabank on eHOME , a first-of-its-kind digital mortgage product in Canada. eHOME is a digital mortgage experience that lets you apply online when and where you want, track your application status with real-time updates and know the instant you've been approved for a mortgage without ever having to go into a branch.

"BIO's proven track record of delivering predictive business results, while helping clients gain customer and employee trust is what led us to the agency," said Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending, Scotiabank. "We needed experience-led innovation to help Scotiabank realize its goal of being a digital and technology leader in the space, and eHOME offers something truly unique in a highly competitive market."

In addition to its work with Scotiabank, BIO has worked with multiple financial services clients included Fidelity, Invesco, MoneyCorp, Santander, Travelex, and Western Union. The agency also has experience with clients in sectors including Travel and Tourism, Retail & FMCG, Publishing, Broadcasting & Telecommunications; B2B and Not-for-profit.

BIO is an award-winning digital agency consulting and delivering on customer experience-led innovation and transformation. We're unique as Digital Change Agents® and are one of the only agencies in the UK that can provide an in-house, end-to-end service, spanning everything from business vision and strategy to service design, creative innovation and technical development and build.

