Award-winning funds: Manulife Investment Management among top honourees from Fundata Canada

Manulife Investment Management

Jan 26, 2022, 12:20 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                            TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

Combined wins of 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds place Manulife Investment Management at the forefront

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized for 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds for their outstanding performance. The combination of these 44 awards places Manulife Investment Management at the forefront of the 2021 honourees, and the leader in terms of segregated funds A+ awards.

The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year, based on up to 10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is an honor because only 6% of the investment fund products available in Canada have received a FundGrade A+® rating.

"I'm proud of our team's achievements and success in receiving 44 A+ awards. This significant recognition reinforces our commitment to providing Canadians with diverse investment solutions that meet investor needs," said Catherine Milum, Head of Wealth Sales, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "I would like to thank and congratulate our portfolio management teams along with all of our colleagues who have gone above and beyond to contribute to this success."

The following mutual funds and segregated funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

                 

Segregated funds*

FundGrade
Calc date

Fund
Count

1Y return

3Y return

5Y
return

10Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception date

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Category

                

Manulife Fundamental Dividend GIF Select

1/31/2012

222

25.76

      

11.42

5/27/2019

Ideal Fidelity Dividend Fund

1/31/2012

222

26.97

13.91

7.30

  

7.35

12/12/2012

Canadian Equity Balanced Category

                

Manulife National Bank Bundle GIF Select

1/31/2017

556

14.90

13.66

9.79

  

9.62

10/14/2016

Canadian Equity Category

                

Manulife Fidelity True North GIF Select

1/31/2012

511

22.22

15.76

8.73

9.01

7.98

10/5/2009

Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

511

25.89

18.22

10.79

  

9.48

10/6/2014

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Category

                

Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF Select

1/31/2012

666

4.06

8.08

5.03

5.41

5.03

10/2/2009

Canadian Fixed Income Category

                

Ideal Canadian Unconstrained Bond Fund

1/31/2015

396

-2.16

3.48

1.71

  

1.67

5/17/2016

Canadian Focused Equity Category

                

Manulife Dividend Income Fund

1/31/2012

469

18.17

19.60

13.12

12.45

8.23

11/1/2005

Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF Select

1/31/2012

469

27.07

19.62

12.54

10.32

9.18

10/5/2009

Manulife Dividend Income GIF Select

1/31/2014

469

19.80

20.76

13.43

  

12.82

10/7/2013

Manulife Dividend Income Plus GIF Select**

1/31/2014

469

20.73

19.11

    

10.93

6/22/2018

Manulife Dividend Income Plus Private Segregated Pool**

1/31/2014

469

21.22

      

22.89

10/7/2019

Manulife Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

469

20.15

21.06

13.74

  

12.05

10/6/2014

Canadian Neutral Balanced Category

                

Manulife Canadian Balanced GIF Select

1/31/2012

952

10.24

10.09

6.60

7.91

7.47

10/18/2010

Ideal CI Signature Canadian Balanced Fund

1/31/2014

952

13.82

10.53

5.76

  

6.44

5/17/2016

European Equity Category

                

Manulife Invesco Europlus GIF Select

1/31/2012

63

7.35

13.79

8.76

10.94

9.42

10/2/2009

Global Fixed Income Balanced Category

               

Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select 

1/31/2012

251

8.47

9.59

6.08

6.08

6.08

10/2/2009

Manulife Yield Opportunities GIF Select

1/31/2012

251

3.68

7.66

4.93

5.70

5.01

10/18/2010

Manulife Balanced Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

251

3.97

7.91

5.23

  

4.62

10/6/2014

Global Fixed Income Category

                

Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

135

-1.06

4.29

2.60

  

3.23

10/6/2014

Global Neutral Balanced Category 

               

Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select

1/31/2014

855

13.48

16.83

13.01

  

8.45

10/7/2013

Manulife Global Balanced GIF Select

1/31/2014

855

11.68

11.56

9.22

  

9.15

10/7/2013

Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income GIF Select

1/31/2015

855

20.72

18.23

11.96

  

9.03

4/7/2014

Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

855

12.00

11.86

9.49

  

9.16

10/6/2014

Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2016

855

21.11

18.56

12.26

  

9.57

4/30/2015

Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle GIF Select

1/31/2016

855

11.18

13.82

8.69

  

8.59

8/24/2015

Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Category

               

Manulife Global Small Cap GIF Select

1/31/2012

94

3.5

13.24

10.83

15.26

13.90

10/5/2009

High Yield Fixed Income category

                

Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond GIF Select

1/31/2014

156

2.09

6.06

3.93

  

5.09

10/7/2013

Tactical Balanced category

                

Ideal Tactical Income Fund

1/31/2013

121

11.85

11.49

6.74

  

6.87

5/17/2016

U.S. Equity Category

               

Manulife U.S. Dividend Income GIF Select **

1/31/2012

619

28.82

23.32

    

18.38

5/14/2018

Manulife U.S. Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool **

1/31/2012

619

29.44

      

34.77

5/4/2020

Mutual funds***

FundGrade
Calc date

Fund
Count

1Y return

3Y return

5Y return

10Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception date

Canadian Equity Balanced category

                

Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class

1/31/2013

244

17.10

14.02

9.00

  

7.72

3/21/2012

Canadian Equity Category

                

Manulife Canadian Equity Class

1/31/2019

379

26.34

17.93

    

13.40

05/26/2011

Canadian Focused Equity Category

                

Manulife Dividend Income fund

1/31/2013

362

20.38

21.34

13.98

  

13.56

3/21/2012

Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund

1/31/2012

362

27.61

20.10

13.02

10.80

8.86

8/26/2003

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced

               

Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio

1/31/2012

289

4.28

8.30

5.24

5.58

4.44

4/25/2005

Global Equity Balanced Category

               

Manulife Global Small Cap Balanced Fund

1/31/2012

722

2.32

10.88

8.87

12.01

11.37

8/18/2011

Global Fixed Income Category

Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Trust

1/31/2013

251

-0.68

4.70

3.00

  

3.94

12/14/2012

Global Fixed Income Balanced Category

               

Manulife Yield Opportunities Fund

1/31/2012

415

14.12

8.03

5.24

6.00

5.73

12/23/2009

Manulife Moderate Portfolio

1/31/2018

415

4.40

8.02

    

4.54

5/5/2017

Manulife Balanced Income Private Trust

1/31/2014

415

4.22

8.22

5.55

  

4.84

6/7/2013

Global Neutral Balanced Category

               

Manulife Global Balanced Fund

1/31/2014

893

11.99

11.87

9.53

  

9.48

8/1/2013

Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund

12/31/2021

893

13.62

16.90

13.13

9.47

9.27

8/18/2011

Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle

1/31/2016

893

11.50

14.14

9.01

  

8.43

8/5/2015

Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Trust

1/31/2016

893

21.54

18.99

12.65

  

9.73

3/18/2015

Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund

1/31/2014

893

21.16

18.67

12.39

  

10.01

12/24/2013
                 

* Segregated fund performance shown for GIF Select and MPIP funds is for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds in Signature Select, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.  

**The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.    

***Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series. Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited) and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company.  The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein.. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

