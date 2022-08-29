Award-Winning Dance Company, CORPUS Returns to the Junction!

Back by popular demand, four immersive performances take over our main street.

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Junction BIA is delighted to announce an exciting presentation of the award-winning dance company CORPUS , now in its 25th year! Every Saturday from September 3 to December 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM, CORPUS will feature a series of four FREE unique and engaging street performances at multiple locations along Dundas Street West that combine movement and theatrical imagery with surrealist humour.

CORPUS' internationally acclaimed street performances offer expressive and temporary street art in accessible locations for large and diverse audiences to enjoy.

CORPUS performing “Divine Interventions” at The Esplanade in Toronto - Photo Credit: Jae Yang (CNW Group/The Junction BIA)

"After the recent success of CORPUS' performance of The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir (a version of Les moutons) in the Junction, we're excited to partner with them once again and take this project to new heights," said Carol Jolly, Executive Director, The Junction BIA. "By bringing world-renowned street performances to the Junction, we're continuing to position the Junction as a leading destination for the performing arts, while also increasing foot traffic to help support our local businesses."

"With new performances each month for four months, this event is the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to return time and time again to explore the Junction and its wonderful shops, cafés and restaurants, with the added bonus of complimentary performing art every Saturday afternoon," added Jolly.

Kicking off on Saturday, September 3 with Divine Interventions , followed by shows titled Nuit Blanche (October), Camping Royale (November) and The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir (December), each performance has been carefully developed to combine contemporary dance, physical theatre and comedy.

"Following an extensive European tour, we're thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary at home in Toronto and animate city streets with artistic activities for people of all ages to enjoy," said David Danzon, Artistic Director, CORPUS. "Our goal for each show is to challenge the role of the audience by offering a unique viewing experience and make the ordinary seem extraordinary."

In partnership with the City of Toronto, the Government of Canada and FedDev Ontario, The Junction BIA has been granted The Main Street Innovation Fund, enabling the development of this immersive program. The Government of Canada funds this project through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

A description of each show is listed below:

Divine Interventions : This outdoor processional performance is a playful response to the challenges of 2020 and beyond. Three goddesses descend from the heavens and tour the streets of Toronto , having received word that the world is in dire need of their help.





This outdoor processional performance is a playful response to the challenges of 2020 and beyond. Three goddesses descend from the heavens and tour the streets of , having received word that the world is in dire need of their help. Nuit Blanche : Follow three insomniacs into an afternoon of broken sleep and waking dreams. Nuit Blanche will take you on a fantastical journey through the bizarre and unfamiliar territory of the sleeping subconscious.





Follow three insomniacs into an afternoon of broken sleep and waking dreams. Nuit Blanche will take you on a fantastical journey through the bizarre and unfamiliar territory of the sleeping subconscious. Camping Royale : A satire on colonialism and the privileged class, this performance features Queen Sophie-Charlotte and Queen Louise embarking on an absurd camping trip far away from court. Two worlds collide in this humorous and charming production that combines dance with object theatre. With references to well-known fairy-tales and hilarious audience interactions, Camping Royale is a signature work by CORPUS.





A satire on colonialism and the privileged class, this performance features Queen Sophie-Charlotte and embarking on an absurd camping trip far away from court. Two worlds collide in this humorous and charming production that combines dance with object theatre. With references to well-known fairy-tales and hilarious audience interactions, Camping Royale is a signature work by CORPUS. The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir : Back by popular demand. A funny, heart-warming project with our shepherd and three of his most talented sheep singing Christmas carols.

For more information, please visit www.torontojunction.ca/corpus

High-res images are available to download HERE

About The Junction BIA

The Junction BIA is a community-driven non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the economic and cultural vitality of the Junction. We provide a beautiful, safe space where the local business community can flourish as part of the robust neighbourhood anchored at Dundas St. West and Keele St., east to Indian Grv, and west to Quebec Ave. Building on the area's history as the original commercial strip for the West Toronto railway connection community, the Junction is Toronto's favourite meeting place.

Website: torontojunction.ca

Instagram: @TorontoJunction

About CORPUS

Co-founded in 1997 by Sylvie Bouchard and artistic director David Danzon, CORPUS is known for its precise and surrealist humour that combines movement with theatrical imagery. CORPUS' internationally acclaimed street performances offer expressive and temporary street art in accessible locations for large and diverse audiences to enjoy.

Website: corpus.ca

Instagram: @CorpusDanceProjects

