Award-Winning Dad Blogger Publishes 'DadLife' Tips and Tricks book for new Fathers

Social Dad

Nov 05, 2021, 15:49 ET

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - James R.C. Smith, the creator of SocialDad, a popular Dad Blog has released his first book on fatherhood. 'DadLife: a bunch of tips that may or may not be useful to new dads' is aimed at being the ultimate go-to guide for any man who is even thinking of becoming a Dad.

The DadLife book is available via Amazon in paperback and contains useful guides for everything a father needs to know, including potty training, Dad Jokes, tips for fussy eaters, sleep training, and the truth about the 'man cold'.

DadLife: a bunch of tips that may or may not be useful to new dads (CNW Group/Social Dad)
Prominent author on Fatherhood and fellow Dad Blogger, Michael Kwan said, "James offers a relatable, lighthearted take on the early days of fatherhood. And I'm always up for a good dad joke. James strives to normalize the notion of the engaged dad, the father who participates equally in parenting and having fun with his kids."

'DadLife: a bunch of tips that may or may not be useful to new dads' is a guaranteed hit for any stocking-filler or gift aimed at new or soon-to-be parents, and is available via Amazon.

James R.C. Smith is the creator of SocialDad.ca, the SocialDad Podcast, and can be found on Instagram @JamesRCS.

