Award-Winning Dad Blogger Publishes 'DadLife' Tips and Tricks book for new Fathers

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - James R.C. Smith, the creator of SocialDad, a popular Dad Blog has released his first book on fatherhood. 'DadLife: a bunch of tips that may or may not be useful to new dads' is aimed at being the ultimate go-to guide for any man who is even thinking of becoming a Dad.

The DadLife book is available via Amazon in paperback and contains useful guides for everything a father needs to know, including potty training, Dad Jokes, tips for fussy eaters, sleep training, and the truth about the 'man cold'.