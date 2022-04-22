Award-winning Crystal Cure Inc. Products Enter Atlantic Canada's Largest Cannabis Market

SHEDIAC CAPE, NB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - New Brunswick hand-crafted cannabis producer, Crystal Cure Inc. is expanding its operations and bringing its award-winning products to cannabis retail outlets throughout Nova Scotia. In its largest sale since inception in 2016, Crystal Cure Inc. will provide four new products to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC), the authorized retailer for cannabis in NS. The unique products, grown in Shediac Cape, NB will be available on shelves in NS next month.

Crystal Cure's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Wilson says this marks significant growth for the company and ensures the highest quality of product is available throughout the region. "Our premium, high-grade cannabis flower has gained the attention of enthusiasts, consumers, distributors, and retailers across the country," Wilson says. "The market likes what we are doing."

Crystal Cure Inc. was founded in 2016 by Hiroshi Kosako, a prominent business owner who used cannabis oil to treat a health condition. The product he used was made with cannabis grown in organic living soil, similar to what's used to grow Crystal Cure's product today.

"Our product is unlike any product on the market. It is expertly grown in our trademarked and certified organic Adonis Living Soil made right here on our property," Wilson says. "Our approach is plant and flower first and we take an endless number of steps to ensure the products are the absolute best they can be. There are no human-made fungicides, herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers."

The new deal in Nova Scotia helps support the company's expansion plans, which will see a new state-of-the-art 63,000 sq.ft and 50,000 sq. ft of hybrid greenhouses built on the their 48 acres of organic farmland. The greenhouses are slated to be ready to grow product by 2024. "Demand for our award-winning products is increasing quickly and we are expanding our operations to meet that demand," Wilson says.

Crystal Cure Inc. is an award-winning licensed producer of cannabis, focused on farming small-batch, non-irradiated cannabis in their proprietary organic living soil. Its products are available for purchase in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and in Nova Scotia starting in May. Crystal Cure openly showcases the journey from soil to soul and invites you to follow one of the most transparent and exciting companies in the industry.

Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | www.crystalcure.ca

SOURCE Crystal Cure Inc.

For further information: Jonathan Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], (506) 260-4534