Award-Winning Breakfast Restaurant turns 10

OEB Breakfast Co. has been democratizing elevated dining for a decade

CALGARY, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - OEB Breakfast Co., the breakfast restaurant concept created by celebrated Chef Mauro Martina, is marking the 10th anniversary since its first store opened in Calgary in October 2009. Since then, the brand has grown to six award-winning restaurants across Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, with a new location in Scottsdale, Arizona, opening in late November.

The dishes at OEB are a creative and upscale spin on tried and true classics, bringing forth the artistry and passion that Chef Martina brings to the table:

"Breakfast means so much more to me than just the first meal of the day. In a time when this important meal is often rushed, compromised on, or skipped altogether, I really wanted to create an uplifting breakfast experience through elevated quality, innovation, and service. For example, there are not too many places out there that have truffles on the menu or sturgeon caviar and duck and scallops."

Martina spent his childhood in Italy, where he was exposed to fresh, rich ingredients at local markets on a daily basis. This helped feed his passion for good, honest food. With his culinary foundation built in Europe, Martina moved to Canada in 1992. It was here that he embarked on his career as an executive chef when he was just 21 years-old. Throughout his career, he has worked at Michelin Star restaurants alongside some of the best chefs in the industry. Martina quickly climbed the ranks in Canada, and in 2009 he opened his first OEB location. He believes in exceptional products and ingredients sourced straight from farmers.

"We care about where the food comes from and what happens to it before it hits the table," says Martina.

Caring for the environment and the communities OEB lives in extends also to Martina's desire to give something back. A father and family man himself, he has agreed with his franchise partners that one dollar of each OEB Signature Poutine sold during the 'birthday weekend' of 1st to 3rd November will be donated to a children's charity:

"This is just a small gesture and precursor of a larger, national charity cooperation we are working on."

