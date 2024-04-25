AVL Establishes New Canadian Entity in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- AVL, the global mobility technology company for development, simulation, and testing, has established a new entity to serve Canada's emerging battery technology and vehicle electrification sectors.



AVL TSI Canada, Inc. will operate a new branch office in Mississauga, Ontario. This development signifies a meaningful move in further establishing Canada as an epicenter for battery technology and electric vehicle (EV) research and development.

Corey Miller, Business Director of AVL TSI Canada, Inc

AVL will provide state-of-the-art testing equipment and software to large OEMs, universities, and research facilities in Canada to advance battery technology and EV manufacturing. The portfolio includes systems that provide customers with advanced capabilities for testing all aspects of vehicle electrification, including batteries, inverters, traction motors, and e-axles.

Corey Miller, Business Director of AVL TSI Canada, Inc.: "AVL's investment in the Canadian market helps move the industry towards its goal of creating smart, clean, and affordable transportation. These dedicated resources allow us to provide superior service and support as well as enhance responsiveness to suppliers, startups, and OEMs alike."

Furthermore, AVL is helping strengthen the pipeline of Canadian talent by investing in North America's premier automotive engineering university competition programs EcoCAR EV Challenge and The Battery Workforce Challenge. AVL provides participants with simulation tools, testing-, and engineering support for the development of low-emission and electric vehicles. Hands-on experience with industry-leading tools equips students to excel in the EV industry and helps retain local talent.

About AVL

With more than 12,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry and in other sectors such as rail, marine, and energy. Based on extensive in-house research activities, AVL delivers concepts, technology solutions, methodologies, and development tools for a greener, safer, and better world of mobility and beyond.

AVL supports international partners and customers in their sustainable and digital transformation. The focus lies on the areas of electrification, software, AI, and automation. In addition, AVL supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their way to a greener and more efficient energy generation and supply.

Innovation is AVL's passion. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is driving the future of mobility. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of 2.05 billion Euros, of which 10% are invested in R&D activities.

