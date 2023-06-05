Aviva AutoCare Centres to open in Ontario and Alberta by the end of year

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada customers can now enjoy a more personalized, convenient, and enhanced auto repair experience with the launch of Aviva AutoCare Centres. The first centre opens its doors in North York (170 Toryork Dr, Toronto) today, with more to open in the Greater Toronto Area and Alberta by the end of the year.

Customer experience reimagined

Aviva AutoCare Centre (CNW Group/Aviva Canada Inc.)

We have partnered with our preferred vendors to open Aviva AutoCare Centres, designed with our values of offering customers the best possible care – focused on ensuring convenience, speed, and service quality. When an Aviva customer has an accident, they will have the choice to have their vehicle repaired by an Aviva AutoCare Centre nearest to them. Once there, the customer can drop off their vehicle – and if needed, leave in a rental vehicle, while Aviva takes care of all assessments and repairs. They will be informed throughout the repair process and notified once their vehicle is ready for pickup. Customers will benefit from exceptional service and faster claims handling with Aviva having more oversight to the auto parts and process.

"We're proud to partner with our preferred vendors to provide a trusted auto repair solution to our customers," said Kim Leggette, Head of Claims at Aviva Canada. "Aviva AutoCare Centres offer our customers a more personalized service that matches Aviva's promise to be there for them when they need us, helping to take some of the stress away from the claims process."

These centres have been refurbished with the environment in mind, with the use of more sustainable materials including energy efficient lighting, eco-friendly window coverings and native plant gardens.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities, and our planet. In 2021, we announced our ambition to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

