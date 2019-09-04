Aviva Canada launches tailored insurance for Canadian companies doing business in Canada and the United States

- Integrated team offers premium service and prevention-first approach to risk

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Aviva Canada announced the launch of its Global Corporate and Specialty (GCS) team, delivering custom insurance solutions and dedicated service to Canadian large corporate and commercial companies doing business in Canada and the United States. Aviva's GCS clients will therefore be able to benefit from the global strength and security of Aviva plc.

"In today's insurance market, large corporate and commercial companies often struggle to find innovative and flexible insurance and risk management solutions to meet their unique needs," says John Mattioli, Executive Director of GCS at Aviva Canada. "GCS provides truly client-centric service by leveraging an integrated team of underwriters, loss control specialists, and dedicated claims professionals who study a business from tip to tail to best understand and address issues before they become claims. This is an underserved market in Canada, and we have created a team that has earned the right to play, and be competitive in this space."

GCS unites five key business operations within Aviva Canada: Corporate Risk, Programs, Specialty Risk, Surety, and Equipment Breakdown, and combines the expertise of over 250 professionals to deliver client-tailored solutions. Aviva's GCS team also supports a host of sectors, including real estate and construction, manufacturing and industrial, technology and telecommunication, food and beverage, health and public sector, distribution and wholesale, and retail.

At its core, GCS offers a prevention-first approach to risk protection that leverages the latest technology to identify issues before they become claims, and further streamlines the process of resolving them.

For example, Aviva's GCS division worked closely with ride sharing service Lyft Canada to improve the coverage and claims experience for Lyft and their drivers. Today, all drivers are covered under a single, broad umbrella of insurance coverage, which removes the burden of writing and monitoring tens of thousands of individual policies. GCS is leveraging innovation within the process automation space, and Lyft is our first commercial client to benefit from that initiative. More specifically, claims can now be automatically submitted and opened by email, and to date, Aviva has resolved over 98% of them.

