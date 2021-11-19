Aviva Canada goes beyond industry practice to assist B.C. customers with evacuation expenses

Committing to providing a one-time payment of $2,500 even if homeowners don't have overland flood coverage

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - To help British Columbian homeowners facing worry and uncertainty as they navigate the emerging situation in the province, Aviva Canada announced today that it will be providing its homeowner customers with a one-time payment of $2,500 for those who are being evacuated from their primary residence. This payment is meant to provide immediate support for additional living expenses as they relocate in the short-term and will be paid where its customers do not have overland flood coverage protection.

Currently, as is the industry practice, homeowners would typically only be covered for additional living expenses if they have purchased overland water coverage.

"It's a difficult time for our customers in B.C. right now and Aviva is on the ground to help. We are working with our broker partners to get the money quickly to impacted customers' bank accounts, to help alleviate some of the stress they are facing," said Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer, Aviva Canada. "We'll get our customers back into their homes as soon as conditions permit. That's what we are here for."

Yesterday, Aviva Canada also donated $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross that will go towards supporting the disaster relief efforts in British Columbia.

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities, and our planet. Launched in 2019, Aviva Canada is investing in safer communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads, which uses data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all. In 2021, we announced our plan to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world.

