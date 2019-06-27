Aviva Canada Encourages Canadians to Take Back Our Roads in the launch of its New Social Impact Platform Focused on Road Safety

"Where other road safety initiatives seek to influence the behaviour of road users, Aviva Take Back Our Roads is designed to affect the physical environment they interact with," says Jason Storah, CEO at Aviva Canada. "We'll be leveraging our knowledge, data, partnerships and funding to invest directly in road safety initiatives."

Over 156,0001 people are injured or killed on our roads every year, making road safety an extremely pressing issue. Through proprietary data and strategic collaborations, Aviva Canada is uniquely positioned to make meaningful change in this space and to help improve road safety for Canadians.

Aviva Canada will gather claims data, collected from thousands of collisions and data from local government and police services, to show which intersections and school zones pose the greatest danger in Canada's major cities. This information will also be leveraged with road safety groups and organizations, to invest in the kinds of changes that make a lasting impact for all road users.

Partnerships

Later this summer, Aviva Canada, in partnership with Highline BETA, will launch an accelerator program to provide funding and development opportunities for start-ups in the road safety innovation space. In addition, Aviva is also working in close partnership with Parachute to make 20 school zones safer, and to develop a toolkit that other schools can use to create change in their communities.

To learn more about this platform, additional Aviva Take Back Our Roads collaborators, and how Canadians can implement road safety changes in their own communities, please visit TakeBackOurRoads.ca .

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, leisure/lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our customers and our communities.

Aviva Canada invests in safer Canadian communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads. Launched in 2019, we're investing in data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all. Aviva Canada, bringing over 300 years of good thinking and insurance solutions to Canadians from coast-to-coast.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

