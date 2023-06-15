TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Over 2,000 Aviva Canada employees across the country are going into their local communities today and throughout month of June to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

This year, Aviva Canada has teamed up with Tree Canada, a national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments across the country, to organize volunteer opportunities for its people to plant trees, native shrubs and pull invasive species.

Sustainability is one of Aviva's four strategic priorities. Globally, Aviva is committed to a bold ambition of becoming a net-zero company by 2040, the first major insurance company in the world to do so.

"Tackling climate change is a collective effort that requires all of us. We're supporting customers, businesses and society to build a better tomorrow, says Jason Storah, CEO of Aviva Canada. "Aviva Canada's annual Climate Day is one of the ways we put words into action, do what's right, and make a difference in local communities where we have a presence."

To get more people and organizations involved in taking climate action, for the first time, Aviva has invited some of its customers and broker partners who will be volunteering alongside employees for the day.

Aviva's personal lines customers also have the opportunity to do their part for our planet. In partnership with Tree Canada, Aviva Canada has started a six-month pilot program in Ontario called "Trees for Rental". For customers who say they do not require a rental car after they have a claim, Aviva Canada will make a donation to plant 10 trees through Tree Canada's National Greening Program.

