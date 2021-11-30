Aviva Canada donates $150,000 to communities across Canada this GivingTuesday

The insurer will also support unlimited double matching of employee donations through the end of the year

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - On this year's GivingTuesday, Aviva Canada is donating $150,000 across Canada to support charities in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal and Calgary to bring cheer to children and families this holiday season.

"From the national food bank shortages and devastating flooding on both coasts, to the new COVID-19 variant; there are more reasons than ever to give back this holiday season. At Aviva Canada, we are happy to support these amazing organizations across the country and the important work they do," said Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer at Aviva Canada.

Recognizing the important work being done on the diversity and inclusion front, Aviva Canada has donated $100,000 – $20,000 to each of its five Diversity and Inclusion communities – that will go towards charitable partnerships to support the essential work that's being done to build a more diverse and inclusive Canada. In addition, Aviva Canada has recently donated $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts in British Columbia after the devastating flooding that took place this month.

Aviva will also be offering unlimited double matching for employees who donate to causes of their choice through the end of the year.

