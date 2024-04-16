Year Two of Aviva's Charged for Change program will send chargers to more municipalities across Canada

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada is pleased to announce that eight municipalities across Canada will receive Level 2 electric vehicle (EV)1 charging stations through its 2024 Charged for Change program in partnership with Earth Day Canada.

They are:

Town of Okotoks, AB

Municipality of Lakeshore, ON

Municipalité de Chertsey, QC

Communauté rurale de Kedgwick, NB

Municipalité des Hautes-Terres, NB

Town of Grand Bay-Westfield, NB

Village de Bois-Joli, NB

Ville régionale de Cap-Acadie, NB

Charged for Change is an initiative to bring chargers to municipalities that currently lack EV infrastructure. Through the $3M partnership over three years, municipalities can apply for funding to receive Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations. The program delivered Level 2 charging stations to seven Ontario municipalities in its inaugural year of 2023. The program opened to submissions from across Canada this year.

"We know that the lack of public charging infrastructure can be a major barrier to Canadians choosing to purchase an EV. The goal of Charged for Change is to help level the playing field for municipalities with insufficient access. In the inaugural year of the program, we expect 37 electric vehicle charging heads to be installed. Every charger makes a difference," said Aviva's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Paul Fletcher. "As the government's 2035 zero-emissions mandate draws near, we hope to see more initiatives like ours that encourage and support Canadians to make the switch to EVs."

"The collective transition to electromobility is a key part of the global climate change solution. We're grateful to be able to work alongside Aviva Canada to support the installation of public EV charging stations in rural municipalities that want to increase the opportunities and reduce the anxieties around EV adoption for residents.," said Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director, Earth Day Canada.

Municipalities can apply for funding for year three of the program in the fall.



_______________________

1 Level 2 chargers offer faster and a higher kilometre range of charging per hour when compared to Level 1 stations and is the most common type of EV connector found in public spaces. More information on different charging levels can be found at: Ontario.ca

