Avison Young promotes Mark Fieder to President, Canada

Principal will oversee comprehensive portfolio of real estate services; firm also appoints Joe Almeida Managing Director, Toronto and Ted Davis Managing Director, Toronto West

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today the strategic promotion of Avison Young Principal Mark Fieder.

Effective immediately, Fieder becomes President, Canada with a mandate to play a strategic executive role responsible for overseeing a comprehensive portfolio of real estate services. He will focus primarily on the development and delivery of excellence that leads to the organization's further growth. Reporting to Rose, he will work with the company's Board of Directors, as well as Managing Directors and Practice Leaders across Canada.

"We're thrilled that Mark is going to expand his contributions to the Avison Young family by overseeing and guiding all aspects of our Canadian business," comments Rose. "In this new role, Mark will provide strategic direction covering all real estate activities within our Canadian markets, responding to clients' and teams' needs and managing revenue streams. Accordingly, he will guide and mentor our real estate professionals in significant transaction negotiations to maximize return, achieve revenue growth and continuity objectives, and meet the company's overall strategic development plans. Mark has been – and will continue to be – a model corporate leader and champion of our organization's culture on both a national and international basis."

A founding Principal of Avison Young, Fieder has been with the company for 30 years and will continue to serve as a member of the firm's global executive committee which, together with the Board of Directors, contributes to the strategic direction and growth of Avison Young's international platform. A Principal since 1989, he became Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Operations in July 2015. Prior to being promoted to that position, he was Managing Director of the company's Eastern Canada and Ontario operations following a 14-year tenure as Managing Director of Avison Young's Ontario offices.

Fieder started his real estate career with Knowlton Realty upon receiving a Bachelor of Arts honours degree in urban development from Western University in Ontario. Subsequent to his role as a broker, he moved into a leadership role, managing the Toronto operations of Avison Young. In 2010, he received the company's Award of Excellence and was named Managing Director of the Year.

"I am honoured to take on the role of President, Canada as we continue to execute our aggressive growth strategy in this country and across the globe," says Fieder, who will continue to be based in Avison Young's global headquarters in downtown Toronto. "Avison Young's success stems from our dedication to collaboration and partnerships that provide creative solutions to our clients' complex real estate challenges. I look forward to guiding and mentoring our Canadian teams as we aim to provide the best possible service for our clients."

Regional Promotions

In addition, Rose announced that Avison Young Principal Joe Almeida has been promoted to Managing Director, Toronto; and Principal Ted Davis has been promoted to Managing Director of the company's Toronto West office. Both Almeida and Davis will report to Fieder. Today's announcements follow Avison Young Principal Martin Dockrill's promotion to Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations on July 1, 2019. Dockrill was formerly Managing Director of Avison Young's Ontario region.

"Joe's and Ted's promotions reflect their ongoing impressive contributions to Avison Young's continued growth in the Greater Toronto Area, throughout Southwestern Ontario and across the globe," says Fieder. "Joe and Ted are true market leaders and we're thrilled that they are accepting these new challenges. Their experience, work ethic and energy are tremendous assets to our firm and will continue to be embraced by existing and new clients."

Almeida will assume full responsibility for running the Toronto office. He will also be responsible for recruitment and business development initiatives as the company continues to grow.

Almeida joined Avison Young in 1991 and has been a Principal since 2000. Prior to this new appointment, he served as Managing Director, Toronto West and contributed to the ongoing growth and success of that office. Today's move brings him back to downtown Toronto where he began his commercial real estate career. Almeida, who holds a Bachelor of Education degree from McGill University, is an active member of the industry as well as a committed volunteer and fundraiser for many organizations, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Peel Children's Aid and many cancer-related initiatives.

"I am excited to be moving back downtown and growing our Toronto service lines in collaboration with Avison Young's excellent leadership team in place across Ontario," says Almeida. "Our team in Toronto is made up of talented professionals. I am excited to work with them and contribute to their ongoing success."

Davis will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Toronto West office (located in Mississauga) and help the brokerage team develop business and relationships with new and existing clients. In addition, he will continue to manage the firm's Southwestern Ontario office.

Davis joined Avison Young in 2010 as a Principal and Managing Director of the firm's Southwestern Ontario office based in Cambridge. He and his team started and grew that office from a single partnership to a market leader in the region. Davis started his commercial real estate career in 2004 and is a member of SIOR, holds the CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation and is involved with various professional organizations.

"The opportunity to work alongside our teams throughout the Ontario region is exciting and provides a unique position to assist in growing these markets," says Davis. "Avison Young's global growth this past decade has been exhilarating and we're excited to continue to build on that momentum in the West Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario."

On June 18, 2019, Avison Young announced that it had acquired its Southwestern Ontario affiliate, thus formalizing the longstanding working relationship that Avison Young had with the team in Southwestern Ontario since 2010.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

For further information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations,

Avison Young : 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959 sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com

, Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, : cell: sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com Mark Rose , Chair and CEO, Avison Young : 416.673.4028

, Chair and CEO, : Mark Fieder , Principal; President, Canada; Avison Young: 416.673.4051

, Principal; President, Canada; Avison Young: Joe A lmeida , Principal; Managing Director, Toronto; Avison Young: 905-283-2322

, Principal; Managing Director, Toronto; Avison Young: Ted Davis , Principal; Managing Director, Toronto West and Southwestern Ontario ;

Avison Young : 226.366.9040

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:

For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung

For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters

Please click on links to view and download photos of Mark Fieder , Joe Almeida and Ted Davis :

http://www.avisonyoung.com/sites/default/files/content-files/Media_Room/Temp/Mark_Fieder1.jpg

https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Joe_Almeida.jpg

https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Ted_Davis.jpg

SOURCE Avison Young

For further information: Media Contact: Sherry Quan, 604.647.5098 or 604.726.0959, sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

