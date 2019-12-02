Avison Young invests in real estate management services in Canada

"Neil's experience in entrepreneurial and institutional business environments helps us deliver exceptional value to customers and clients through a disciplined, principled approach to property management," said Fieder. "His passion for excellence builds on our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality services to clients across the country."

Lacheur's customer-centric mindset with strong governance, exceptional team talent, and a commitment to sustainable operating practices, will help meet the growing demand for strategic direction from property managers across Canada.

"This is an exciting time to join Avison Young as it continues its ambitious growth trajectory in Canada and globally," added Lacheur. "I am energized by the commitment of our leadership to exceptional service and value for clients and customers."

Lacheur joins Avison Young from QuadReal Property Group, where he had been since its founding, leading the firm's customer service strategy and culture. He holds a degree in Economics from University of Victoria and is a LEED-GA.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

