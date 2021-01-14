Avison Young grows valuation advisory business in Alberta

Expands team with three valuation leaders to offer comprehensive real estate valuation to clients across the public and private sector

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Avison Young is growing its Real Estate Valuation & Advisory business in Alberta to serve clients throughout the province, today announcing the addition of a team of three, building on additional hires made to support the service delivery at the end of 2020. Ryan Miller, Joel Andresen and Nancy Brown join Avison Young from Colliers.

Cory Wosnack, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the firm's Edmonton office, today said: "Whether it is disposition, acquisition or leasing, having a clear indication of property value, backed by data and insights, is imperative to achieving strategic economic, social and environmental outcomes for our clients. The team we've built over the last two years across disciplines challenges the market by bringing a diversity of experience that gives our clients thoughtful and dynamic counsel to achieve their goals across increasingly complex and unique property requirements."

Miller, one of Alberta's top appraisers for the last five years, has more than 20 years' experience and joins as a Senior Vice President. Andresen, who brings a decade of experience in commercial real estate, has appraised more than $12 billion worth of real estate across all major asset classes with a focus on incoming-producing properties; he also joins as a Senior Vice President. Brown brings 25 years of experience across property management and appraisal; she joins as a Client Services Coordinator.

Reflecting on his reasons for joining Avison Young, Andresen noted: "This is an amazing opportunity to be part of a talented and rapidly growing commercial real estate services firm with a unique collaborative culture. We look forward to exploring and developing many synergies with this group to elevate our success and the level of service we deliver to our clients."

The team joins Andrew MacLeod and Jadran Mujcinovic, who established the valuation expertise in Edmonton in November 2020. Together, the team delivers unparalleled expertise in Valuation & Advsiory services to clients across diverse asset classes throughout Western Canada, and form part of Avison Young's global Valuation & Advisory Services offering.

The moves come as part of a broader strategic initiative by the firm to expand its professional services offering across Canada through growing distinct service offerings, including corporate real estate and workplace consulting, project management, valuation and advisory services, occupier services and real estate and infrastructure consulting being spearheaded by Sheila Botting, Principal and President, Americas Professional Services together with Mark Fieder, Principal and President of Avison Young in Canada. Noted Botting: "If the experience navigating the pandemic in 2020 has revealed anything, it's that one-size-fits all solutions don't serve the unique needs of business agendas. The breadth and depth of experience our team brings across the value chain delivers actionable intelligence to clients on how to leverage real estate as an indispensable tool of business."

