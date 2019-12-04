Avison Young grows energy markets leadership in Alberta

"Ken and Carl are a highly effective team who have honed their partnership for the past seven years, building an extensive body of work throughout Alberta's energy markets," said Wosnack. "As respected and strategic leaders, they will help us serve clients with an even higher level of expertise in more jurisdictions throughout the province."

The addition of Williamson and Pedersen continues the momentum of the firm's other recent investments in commercial real estate services in the region. In June of this year, the firm launched a multi-family practice to meet the growing property needs of clients in the prairies. With this investment in energy markets and tertiary communities, Avison Young helps grow its services for clients not just in Edmonton and Calgary, but in markets throughout Alberta.

"Today's market requires an adept understanding of how to navigate complex real estate transactions involving acquisition, disposition and value-added asset repositioning," said Williamson. "Avison Young's unique, principal-owned and operated culture is purpose-built to help us continue to put client needs at the centre of our work."

"I look forward to applying my background in finance at Avison Young to help clients with detailed evaluation, cashflow analysis, strategy and risk assessment to maximize investor return," added Pedersen. "It's an exciting time to join Avison Young as it continues to grow, expanding service lines, and investing in technology and innovation."

Williamson and Pedersen bring to Avison Young a combined 37 years of commercial real estate experience. Williamson was a Senior Vice President and Pedersen was an Associate Vice President with Colliers International in Edmonton. Prior to entering commercial real estate, Williamson was a CF-18 pilot, decorated for his service with NATO and in the Gulf War. Pedersen, with a background in finance, has completed more than 300 transactions in the commercial real estate industry.

Also joining Avison Young in Edmonton from Colliers International are Marjorie Elliott and Jason Williamson, both as Associates. They will continue to work as part of the Williamson and Pedersen team.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

