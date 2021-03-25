Avison Young expands service delivery across Central and Eastern Europe

Adds occupier, investor and advisory expertise in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, today announced two new strategic affiliations that expand the firm's service delivery to clients further across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) with the addition of a newly established venture in the Czech Republic and Slavtchev Consulting in Bulgaria. Both will operate under the Avison Young brand and deliver integrated services to local and multinational clients.

"We are focused on expanding where our clients need us to be and where top talent exists. We're particularly excited about the CEE region where investment opportunities are plentiful and great tech minds are thriving," said Rose. "The teams in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria are not only a great cultural fit for our collaborative, people-first firm, but the diversity of perspective and experience they bring to the organization will help us continue to drive value for our clients as we leverage data and technology for real estate decision-making."

Comprehensive local market knowledge converges in a new venture in the Czech Republic

Building on the firm's existing CEE foundations in Hungary, Poland and Romania, Avison Young has brought together a group of leading real estate professionals in the Czech Republic to establish the brand locally as a market-leading advisory platform beginning April 1. The team will be led by Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young in the Czech Republic, Ryan Wray MRICS, a capital markets and valuation specialist known for professionalism, diligence, and client service.

Wray will work in close coordination with David Canta, Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young in Romania, and a team of highly experienced senior real estate professionals in the Czech Republic with extensive experience in the Czech and Slovak markets. The team will advise occupiers and landlords in areas including capital markets & investment brokerage; valuation advisory services; office, retail and industrial leasing, property management; and research & consulting services.

"With its focus on PropTech, cross-border collaboration and data-driven decision making, I'm excited to be part of Avison Young at this critical stage of growth in Central Eastern Europe and globally," said Wray. "The market is changing and to be a top advisor today, agents must also change. At Avison Young, innovation is encouraged and harnessed to bring results for our clients and ultimately us as a business."

One of Bulgaria's leading experts in brokerage, advisory and management

Established in 2012, Slavtchev Consulting, founded by Anton Slavtchev, is one of the leading names in brokerage, advisory and office building management in Bulgaria. In addition, it provides landlord and tenant representation services, marketing advisory services and market research. With local and multinational experience across France, the U.K. and Romania, the team is known for its flexible, modern approach, using data to deliver strategic solutions.

"As a passionate team of professionals focused on delivering the best opportunity for each client, we're excited about the affiliation with Avison Young as we share the same vision and values," said Slavtchev, now Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young in Bulgaria. "We take an analytical approach to client assignments and Avison Young's data and analytics platform will help us continue to deliver the type of intelligent solutions our clients need."

The affiliations build on the recent strategic affiliation with real estate advisory and asset management group Limehouse, which now operates its advisory services in Hungary as Avison Young. This strengthens the firm's presence in CEE and grows its service platform across Europe, which also includes operations in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Romania and Israel.

"Building our capability in CEE is a key component of our European expansion plans; we are gradually expanding our geographical footprint across Europe and we expect further announcements will follow," added Gerry Hughes, Principal and President of Avison Young Europe. "As we expand, our focus is on deploying the skills, technology and intelligence that allows us to provide the leading service our clients expect from us. Our aim is to offer a seamless service of the highest quality across the CEE region and indeed all of Europe."

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

For further information: Gerry Hughes, President of Avison Young Europe: +44 (0)20 7911 2653, [email protected]; Anton Slavtchev, Managing Director, Bulgaria: +359 889 40 40 90, [email protected]; Ryan Wray, Managing Director, the Czech Republic: +420 725 816 176, [email protected]

