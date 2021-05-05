Avison Young earns Canada's Best Managed designation for 10th consecutive year

Avison Young named Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club member

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Avison Young is a 2021 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, retaining its Best Managed designation for the 10th consecutive year. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

"We not only met the moment of the last year, we stayed true to our long-term vision by accelerating our strategy, investing in the talent and tools to deliver shared value for our clients and stakeholders," said Mark Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young. "Through our people, technology and innovation, we are helping create the positive impact the commercial real estate sector can have in people's lives – benefiting economies, the environment and communities."

The firm's Principal-led partnership model is a fundamental part of what makes Avison Young a great place to work and be a client. Last year, the firm added more than 150 Principals who join thousands of collaborative professionals in 15 countries today to offer seamless service to clients. To meet the impacts of the global pandemic, Avison Young is enhancing its service delivery platform to support clients' evolving business needs; investing in developing top talent; advancing its ESG and Wellness platform; and investing in technology and innovation to provide the insights clients need to make effective business decisions.

"This year's Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times," said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today's most pressing challenges. This year's winners were able to succeed because they weren't afraid to fail."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

