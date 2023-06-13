TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Bill Packham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviso Wealth, along with members of his leadership team, joined Claire Johnson, President, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate Aviso's five-year anniversary.

Aviso Wealth Opens the Market Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Since launching in 2018, Aviso's assets under administration and management have doubled to over $110 billion, and the company has emerged as a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry. Aviso is about Powering Wealth, as a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Aviso's offering includes investment and insurance-based platforms supporting thousands of financial advisors; an asset manager which oversees NEI Investments, a comprehensive lineup of responsible investment funds and portfolios; an award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®; and Aviso Correspondent Partners, which provides custodial back-office services, trade execution, clearing, processing, and reporting.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: David Rutherford, [email protected]