TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Aviso has published its 2025 Year in Review, marking a transformational year defined by outstanding financial performance, groundbreaking innovation, stronger partnerships, and the achievement of key strategic milestones. In addition, Aviso is proud to unveil its inaugural Sustainability Report, reinforcing its commitment to responsible, sustainable business practices that empower partners and investors across Canada.

"In 2025, we continued to transform how independent financial firms and advisors drive business growth and meet the evolving needs of investors in a dynamic wealth management landscape," said Bill Packham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviso. "Our commitment to digital innovation, sustainability-driven strategies, and collaborative partnerships reflects the strength of our vision, the dedication of our team, and the collective efforts that enable our partners and clients to thrive."

A proudly Canadian-owned and operated leader in investing and wealth management services, Aviso powers businesses that empower investors, including Canada's credit unions and over 300 independent financial services organizations.

Highlights from Aviso's 2025 Year in Review

Aviso's achievements underscore its leadership in shaping the future of financial services and creating value for partners, advisors and investors across Canada. Notable successes from the report include:

Reaching a record $175.3 billion in total assets under administration and management, representing a $120 billion increase since Aviso launched in 2018.

Launching Advisor Hub, an innovative productivity platform, rolled out to over 3,500 advisors and support staff at nearly 100 credit unions.

Introducing Investor Hub, a new portal to help clients manage their investments with ease and convenience.

Achieving strong growth in the Managed Assets Program, with a 24% increase in assets under management driven by net sales surpassing $1 billion.

Moving to zero-commission trading on the Qtrade Direct Investing platform, resulting in significant gains in new accounts.

Aviso's inaugural Sustainability Report

The inaugural Sustainability Report outlines meaningful progress across three key pillars: People, Products, and Planet. In 2025, Aviso advanced its core strategies in climate action and responsible investing as well as diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. As part of its ongoing dedication to the planet and its people, Aviso has renewed its commitment to wildlife conservation as national sponsor of the World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF-Canada) Climb for Nature through 2028, fostering strong community and employee involvement in conservation efforts.

"Integrating sustainability into our business is a long-term journey, and together, we will continue to navigate the complexities of corporate sustainability with purpose, resilience, and focus," said Yasmin Lalani, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Governance Officer at Aviso.

Aviso's accomplishments continue to demonstrate its leadership in shaping the future of financial services while delivering lasting value for clients and partners across Canada. By combining industry-leading financial performance with meaningful social and environmental progress, Aviso consistently powers businesses that empower investors--driving innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth year after year.

Visit www.aviso.ca/en/who-we-are/annual-reports to read the full reports and explore how Aviso is powering wealth in Canada.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $184 billion in total assets under administration and management as of April 30, 2026. Guided by our core values--we care, we dare, we share, we deliver--we're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit www.aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc.

SOURCE Aviso Wealth Inc.

Media contact: Simona Ionas, Senior Manager, External Communications, [email protected], 416-770-8967