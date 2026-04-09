TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on the tremendous success of last year's WWF Climb for Nature and Aviso's inaugural sponsorship, which brought together more than 5,800 people nationwide to raise $1.7 million for wildlife conservation, Aviso is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF-Canada) as the national sponsor of the WWF Climb for Nature. This three-year commitment reinforces Aviso's dedication to environmental conservation and the protection of wildlife habitats across the country.

The 2026 WWF Climb for Nature will challenge participants to step up for wildlife at events across Canada, including at the flagship CN Tower in Toronto on May 2 and 3, BC Place in Vancouver in the fall, and "anywhere" else.

In addition to serving as the national sponsor, Aviso employees will actively participate in the events, demonstrating their dedication to the cause. Teams of employees will support WWF-Canada by climbing, fundraising, and volunteering their time to help operations run smoothly.

Mark Nicholson, Senior Vice President of Client Experience and Marketing at Aviso, will once again lead the company's climb efforts.

"This renewed commitment as national sponsor for the WWF Climb for Nature means a great deal to Aviso. Supporting WWF-Canada's conservation efforts is a reflection of who we are as a company. The event gives our employees a unique opportunity to put our core values into action: we care about the planet and each other, we dare to meet big challenges, we share our time and expertise in the community to drive real impact, and we deliver meaningful benefits for wildlife. The WWF Climb for Nature inspires each of us to get involved, connect with our colleagues, and make a tangible difference -- and that's something we can all be proud of," Nicholson said.

The renewed partnership promises to deliver crucial funding for conservation efforts while fostering corporate responsibility and team building.

"We're incredibly grateful to have Aviso's continued support of the WWF Climb for Nature, helping bring people from across the country together for nature in such an energizing way. A multi-year commitment helps make the climb possible and supports the work we're doing every day to protect wildlife and the habitats they rely on. Last year was our most successful climb yet, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together over the next three years," said Megan Leslie, President and CEO of WWF-Canada.

Interested individuals and corporate teams can learn more about participating in the upcoming events and supporting nature conservation by visiting wwf.ca/climb .

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $178 billion in total assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2026. Guided by our core values--we care, we dare, we share, we deliver--we're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit www.aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc.

About the WWF Climb for Nature

The WWF Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million annually to restore and protect the habitats of Canada's most iconic and at-risk species, including southern resident killer whales, monarch butterflies, narwhal and barren-ground caribou. The first climb took place at the CN Tower in 1991. It has since grown to include an event at BC Place in Vancouver and an Anywhere Climb that allows participants to choose when and where they take part.

WWF-Canada's most significant fundraising event is made possible by the generous support of national sponsor, Aviso.

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE Aviso Wealth Inc.

For further information: Aviso: Simona Ionas, Senior Manager, External Communications, [email protected], 416-770-8967