Avigilon New High Definition Video Appliance Line Empowers End-Users

The Third Generation HDVA is designed to reduce the cost and complexity of video security by simplifying deployment and maintenance. Its all-in-one solution includes an Avigilon Control Center (ACC) server, a managed network switch, a storage server and an ACC™ Client workstation for local video access. A flexible licensing structure provides the option to choose any edition and number of ACC licenses and pre-loaded video management software, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership for end-users. The new HDVA is built with the latest generation of Intel® processors and the most up-to-date components to help ensure a long life expectancy and high reliability. It is backed by Avigilon's 3 year warranty that can be extended to a maximum of 5 years*.

"Our Third Generation HDVA was completely re-designed with reliability and field serviceability as our top priority," said Hamish Dobson, senior director of Product Management at Avigilon. "We built this product to bring business owners a cost-effective solution while providing high performance and reliability."

Additional features of the Third Generation HDVA include:

Field replaceable PSU and hard drives (8/16/24-port)

Data protection on pro models that safeguards stored video data in the event of a hard disk drive failure

Industrial design that streamlines in-field service for a longer lifespan and makes this our quietest appliance yet

The Third Generation HDVA is available for order. For more information on product availability, please contact sales or come see the live product demonstration at GSX 2019, Booth #723 from September 10 to 12 at McCormick Place in Chicago, USA.

*Under appropriate circumstances.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control. Avigilon is an industry leader and, together with Motorola Solutions, provides integrated solutions for video security, access control and critical communications. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

©2019, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER and ACC are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

