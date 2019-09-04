Avigilon Combines Value and Versatility with New H5SL Camera Line

The H5SL camera is simple and intuitive to install, with a modular design that easily snaps into a variety of base options, helping users to get up and running in minutes. End-users have the flexibility to choose from various lens types, including a new long-range lens that allows them to see with more clarity at farther distances, while audio and input and output connections help them configure actions and alarms for efficient event response.

Patented HDSM SmartCodec™ technology saves on both storage and network bandwidth, helping keep internet connectivity costs down. American-made*, built with North American expertise and globally sourced materials, Avigilon stands behind the quality of its H5SL cameras with a 5-year, industry-leading warranty.

"We built our H5SL camera to create a versatile and cost-effective security solution for our customers," said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions at Motorola Solutions. "With value and simplicity at the heart of this camera line, our customers will enjoy the ease of installation, flexible design features and various lens options the H5SL offers them."

The H5SL camera line also incorporates Avigilon Unusual Motion Detection, an advanced artificial intelligence technology that can be used to notify operators of unusual events that might otherwise have been missed, helping to improve situational awareness and effectively monitor more cameras.

The H5SL is offered in 1.3, 2, 3 and 5 MP resolution models and is now available for pre-order.

For more information on product availability, please contact sales or come see the live product demonstration at GSX 2019, Booth #723 from September 10 to 12 at McCormick Place in Chicago, USA.

*With manufacturing facilities in both the United States and Canada, our "American-made" claim only applies to products from our Plano, Texas facility.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control. Avigilon is an industry leader and, together with Motorola Solutions, provides integrated solutions for video security, access control and critical communications. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

©2019, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, and HDSM SMARTCODEC are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and view Avigilon videos on YouTube.

More Information

Media Enquiries

Amy Day

Director, Global Communications

T +1 604-629-5182 x2625

media@avigilon.com

SOURCE Avigilon Corporation

Related Links

www.avigilon.com

