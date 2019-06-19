Avigilon Blue Cloud Video Security Platform Launches in UK

For Avigilon Partners, the Avigilon Blue cloud service platform provides an easy-to-install, cloud-based video security solution with features and capabilities that allows them to remotely monitor and manage more sites with fewer resources. Partners can easily monitor the health of customer sites, update configurations and deploy system updates, all remotely. Other key benefits of the Avigilon Blue platform for Partners and end-users include:

Patented Avigilon self-learning video analytics – technology that works with almost any IP camera already installed on site, to recognize threats with greater accuracy.

Quick video verification – with easy and secure access to video via the Avigilon Blue Mobile app or a desktop browser, users can verify video clips instantly on site or remotely.

Monthly subscription costs – helping provide a recurring monthly revenue opportunity for Partners, while end-users enjoy the peace of mind of predictable fees for video security services.

Patented Avigilon bandwidth saving technology – providing users the simplicity of using a standard internet connection, helping keep internet connectivity costs down.

The Avigilon Blue solution is ideal for small and medium size businesses and distributed enterprises. It provides flexible security by allowing businesses to monitor their own security operations or enable third-party remote video monitoring service providers that use technology like I-View Now or SureView Systems to monitor their sites.

"The Avigilon Blue video security platform continues to help customers globally to stay secure," said Ryan Nolan, senior vice president of Commercial Operations at Avigilon. "We are excited to expand the Avigilon Blue platform into the United Kingdom, helping our Partners create a new recurring monthly revenue stream. End-users benefit from a simple and highly effective video security solution to keep their businesses safe."

The Avigilon Blue platform is expected to launch in the UK in the coming weeks. To learn more about Avigilon Blue, please visit avigilon.com/blue .

For more information on product availability, please contact sales or come see the product demonstration at IFSEC 2019, ExCeL, stand IF1810 in London, United Kingdom, from June 18 to 20, 2019.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control. Avigilon is an industry leader and, together with Motorola Solutions, provides integrated solutions for video security, access control and critical communications. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com .

©2019, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, AVIGILON BLUE and the AVIGILON BLUE logo are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and view Avigilon videos on YouTube .

More Information



Media Enquiries

Amy Day

Director, Global Communications

T +1 604-629-5182 x2625

media@avigilon.com

SOURCE Avigilon Corporation

Related Links

www.avigilon.com

