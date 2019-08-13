Avigilon AI Appliance Winner of Benchmark Innovation Awards 2019

Winning in the Intelligent Systems category, the AI Appliance adds patented self-learning video analytics and Avigilon Appearance Search ™ technology to almost any IP camera. When connected to Avigilon Control Center™ software, customers can evolve legacy camera systems into powerful AI solutions that generate automatic alerts of potentially critical events and can help detect threats with greater accuracy.

"We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our commitment to innovation," said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions, at Motorola Solutions. "Our goal is to use AI responsibly to help our customers make their best decisions in the moments that matter, by notifying them of important information on their site. The Avigilon AI Appliance brings the power of this AI to almost any IP camera, helping more customers take decisive action when it's needed most."

The Benchmark Innovation Awards 2019 recognize and reward those at the pinnacle of security innovation.

For more information, visit the Avigilon AI Appliance product page or contact sales .

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control. Avigilon is an industry leader and, together with Motorola Solutions, provides integrated solutions for video security, access control and critical communications. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2019, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved.

