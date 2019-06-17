Avigilon Adds High Resolution Thermal Camera for Enhanced Perimeter Security

The new Avigilon H4 Thermal camera models will combine patented Avigilon technology with heat-sensing capabilities to improve perimeter security in areas with poor visibility, difficult lighting conditions and absolute darkness. The high-resolution H4 Thermal camera will enable users to see more accurately from longer distances, empowering customers with the information they need and helping ensure important details do not go unnoticed.

"We are introducing the high-resolution H4 Thermal camera to bring our customers longer-range detection in locations where environmental factors and lighting conditions are challenging," said Sergio Parise, senior vice president, Product Development at Avigilon. "With the ability to recognize threats with greater accuracy at longer distances under these conditions, this camera will provide an excellent video security solution for sites requiring perimeter protection."

The H4 Thermal camera is expected to launch globally in the third quarter of this year. For more information on product availability, please contact sales or come see the product demonstration at IFSEC 2019, ExCeL, stand IF1810 in London, United Kingdom, from June 18 to 20, 2019.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control. Avigilon is an industry leader and, together with Motorola Solutions, provides integrated solutions for video security, access control and critical communications. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com .

